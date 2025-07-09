Pine Hosting Deploys Ultra-High-End Servers In Dallas Free Upgrades And New Budget Options

MENAFN - GetNews)



New hardware, performance boosts, and expanded options rolled out with no price increases for existing clients

Pine Hosting has completed a major infrastructure expansion in Dallas, Texas, deploying its most advanced hardware to date. The new systems include Ryzen 9 9950X servers equipped with 256GB of RAM, now powering high-demand game hosting clients and available for dedicated rental by users who need top-tier performance.

During the deployment, many shared hosting clients were migrated to significantly faster hardware at no additional cost. This upgrade initiative has improved performance across the board without affecting pricing– a move aimed at increasing value for both new and existing customers.

In addition to the flagship hardware, Pine Hosting introduced a line of budget-friendly Ryzen 9 5900X systems. These machines offer a cost-effective option for users who want solid performance without the premium price tag. A variety of other refurbished and older-generation systems were also brought online to expand the company's range of hosting options.

The Dallas trip also included a full-scale reorganization of infrastructure. Systems were consolidated, optimized, and hardened for better uptime and overall reliability. These backend improvements reflect Pine Hosting's ongoing focus on service quality and operational efficiency.

Despite these upgrades, pricing remains unchanged. Pine Hosting continues to maintain its 4.9 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, placing it among the highest rated game service providers worldwide.

All enhancements are part of Pine Hosting's long-term mission: to offer fast, stable, and accessible hosting for every kind of user–from those managing large multiplayer communities to gamers launching their first server. The company continues to expand game support and improve backend systems, ensuring top-tier service without passing costs onto clients.

About Pine Hosting :

Pine Hosting was founded to simplify game server hosting for users of all experience levels. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers, knowledgeable support staff, and experienced developers, Pine Hosting stands out for its attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Thanks to its focus on reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings, the company has quickly become a favorite among first-time server owners and established server networks alike. Pine Hosting provides clients with top-tier hosting solutions powered by high-performance hardware and premium network blends. The intuitive Pine Panel ensures a seamless hosting experience, making it the ideal choice for all hosting needs.