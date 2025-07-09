MENAFN - GetNews) Hohem Unveils Best Gimbal Deals of 2025 Mid-Year Mega Sale - Save Up to 50% on Flagship Models

As the 2025 Mid-Year Mega Sale kicks off, Hohem Tech, a global leader in gimbal innovation, is offering its best gimbal sales of the year. From July 7 to July 20 (PT),customers can enjoy up to 50% off on a curated selection of Hohem's most advanced products, including the AI-powered Hohem iSteady M7, iSteady V3 and MT2 Kit. With this major mid-year promotion, Hohem is making its advanced stabilization technology more accessible than ever-offering the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gear at a fraction of the usual cost.

Designed to empower creators of all levels-from mobile vloggers to professional filmmakers-Hohem's cutting-edge gimbals combine advanced AI tracking, precision stabilization, and versatile shooting modes to unlock new creative possibilities. This Mid-Year Mega Sale offers a rare chance to get professional-grade gear at exceptional value-most notably, the new iSteady M7, available for just $239(only from Jul 7-Jul 13 PT), reduced from its regular price of $299.

The iSteady M7 - the world's first gimbal with an integrated on-device AI tracker, gives users the power to frame, track, and control their shots in real time-no third-party apps required. Its enhanced 2MP AI tracking system offers fast and accurate subject recognition across a wide range of environments. Built for flexibility, the M7 features a 500g payload capacity, a 193mm built-in extension pole, 360° pan rotation, and fully adjustable CCT & RGB fill lighting, making it a powerful tool for creators who demand both precision and creative freedom.

The Hohem iSteady V3 - the world's first 3-axis gimbal with a detachable remote controller, allowing users to trigger shots and control movement from a distance while the controller magnetically recharges when docked. Designed for creators on the move, Its portability is matched by performance, delivering smooth, accurate tracking, dynamic angle adjustments, and up to 13 hours of battery life.

The iSteady MT2 Kit, with its 4-in-1 compatibility and 1.2kg payload, is a versatile solution for smartphones, action cams, and mirrorless cameras-featuring a magnetic AI vision sensor, vertical shooting options, and pro-level stabilization.

The iSteady X3 - It packs pro-level features into a pocket-sized design, including a detachable remote, magnetic fill light, built-in extension rod, and tripod. With 8th-gen stabilization, smart shooting modes, and 11-hour battery life, it's built for smooth, flexible, all-day shooting on the go.

More Deals Worth Grabbing

Hohem is offering up to 50% off several other standout models during Mega Sale. The Hohem iSteady V3 SE - As the first in its class to feature a detachable controller, it offers complete remote shooting control-ideal for selfies, group shots, or hands-free recording. Meanwhile, for action camera users, the iSteady Pro 4 delivers reliable 3-axis stabilization, extended 14-hour battery life with reverse charging, and broad GoPro compatibility.

Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your gear. Explore Hohem's full lineup and grab your ideal gimbal at a rare discount-available now through July 13 on Hohem Official Store.

About Hohem:

Hohem is a leading innovator in gimbal technology, specializing in cameras and smartphones, designed to enhance the filmmaking and content creation experience. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Hohem continues to redefine industry standards and inspire creativity worldwide. Its innovation Gimbals has been chosen by customers in over 50 countries.