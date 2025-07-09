CDK12 Inhibitor Pipeline 2025: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Insilico Medicine, Chordia Therapeutics, Carrick Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, CDK12 Inhibitor pipeline constitutes 3+ key companies continuously working towards developing 3+ CDK12 Inhibitor treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“CDK12 Inhibitor Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the CDK12 Inhibitor Market.

The CDK12 Inhibitor Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the CDK12 Inhibitor Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel CDK12 Inhibitor treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. CDK12 Inhibitor companies working in the treatment market are Insilico Medicine, Chordia Therapeutics, Carrick Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the CDK12 Inhibitor treatment



Emerging CDK12 Inhibitor therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Cyclin-dependent kinase 12 (CDK12) Inhibitor CTX 439, CT7439, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the CDK12 Inhibitor market in the coming years.

In March 2025, Insilico Medicine, a biotechnology firm utilizing generative artificial intelligence (AI), announced a major advancement in cancer treatment. Their recent study, featured in the *Journal of Medicinal Chemistry*, highlights the discovery of a new class of orally available covalent CDK12/13 dual inhibitors, developed to target refractory and treatment-resistant cancers In September 2024, Carrick Therapeutics Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, announced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase I clinical trial of CT7439. This novel therapy acts as both a cyclin-dependent kinase 12/13 (CDK12/13) inhibitor and a Cyclin-K gluedegrader. CDK12/13 plays a key role in several cancer types by regulating transcription elongation, RNA splicing, and RNA processing. Inhibiting CDK12/13 particularly affects the expression of DNA damage response genes. The trial is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and Ewing's Sarcoma.

CDK12 Inhibitor Overview

A CDK12 inhibitor is a type of targeted therapy designed to block the activity of Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 (CDK12), an enzyme involved in regulating gene transcription, DNA repair, and cell cycle progression. CDK12 plays a critical role in maintaining the expression of genes essential for DNA damage repair, especially through the homologous recombination (HR) pathway. Inhibiting CDK12 can impair cancer cells' ability to repair DNA, making them more sensitive to DNA-damaging treatments like chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. CDK12 inhibitors are being explored as potential cancer therapies, particularly in tumors with CDK12 mutations or HR deficiencies.

Emerging CDK12 Inhibitor Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Cyclin-dependent kinase 12 (CDK12) Inhibitor: Insilico Medicine

CTX 439: Chordia Therapeutics CT7439: Carrick Therapeutics

CDK12 Inhibitor Route of Administration

CDK12 Inhibitor pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

CDK12 Inhibitor Molecule Type

CDK12 Inhibitor Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

CDK12 Inhibitor Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



CDK12 Inhibitor Assessment by Product Type

CDK12 Inhibitor By Stage and Product Type

CDK12 Inhibitor Assessment by Route of Administration

CDK12 Inhibitor By Stage and Route of Administration

CDK12 Inhibitor Assessment by Molecule Type CDK12 Inhibitor by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's CDK12 Inhibitor Report covers around 3+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the CDK12 Inhibitor Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for CDK12 Inhibitors are - Carrick Therapeutics, OnKure Therapeutics, and others.

CDK12 Inhibitor Pipeline Analysis:

The CDK12 Inhibitor pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of CDK12 Inhibitor with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for CDK12 Inhibitor Treatment.

CDK12 Inhibitor key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

CDK12 Inhibitor Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the CDK12 Inhibitor market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

CDK12 Inhibitor Pipeline Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of cancer drives demand for innovative and targeted therapies, positioning CDK12 inhibitors as a promising treatment option for transcription factor dependent and hard-to-treat cancers, are some of the important factors that are fueling the CDK12 Inhibitor Market.

CDK12 Inhibitor Pipeline Market Barriers

However, The high cost associated with CDK12 inhibitor treatment limits patient access and places a financial burden on healthcare systems, making it a significant market barrier to widespread adoption and other factors are creating obstacles in the CDK12 Inhibitor Market growth.

Scope of CDK12 Inhibitor Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key CDK12 Inhibitor Companies: Insilico Medicine, Chordia Therapeutics, Carrick Therapeutics, and others

Key CDK12 Inhibitor Therapies: Cyclin-dependent kinase 12 (CDK12) Inhibitor CTX 439, CT7439, and others

CDK12 Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: CDK12 Inhibitor current marketed and CDK12 Inhibitor emerging therapies CDK12 Inhibitor Market Dynamics: CDK12 Inhibitor market drivers and CDK12 Inhibitor market barriers

