TPU Raw Materials For Films Specifications And Industry Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) TPU raw materials for films are widely used in various industries due to their excellent performance. The following is a detailed English – language introduction:

- Basic Information: TPU is the abbreviation of Thermoplastic Polyurethane, also known as thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer. TPU raw materials for films are usually made by polymerizing three main raw materials: polyols, diisocyanates, and chain extenders.

- Production Process: TPU films are made from TPU granular materials through processes such as calendering, casting, blowing, and coating. Among them, the melt – extrusion process is a common method. First, the polyurethane is mixed with various additives, and then heated and melted, and finally forced through a die to form a continuous film, which is cooled and wound into a roll.

- Performance Characteristics

- Physical Properties: TPU films have excellent flexibility and elasticity, and can be stretched and deformed to a certain extent, and can return to their original shape without deformation, which is suitable for scenarios that require frequent bending and twisting. At the same time, it also has high tensile strength and tear – resistance strength, which can effectively resist external impact and damage.

- Chemical Properties: TPU films have good chemical corrosion resistance, and have a certain tolerance to common acids, alkalis, solvents, etc., and are not easy to be corroded. In particular, the hydrolysis resistance of polyether – type TPU films allows them to maintain stable performance in water – rich environments.

- Weather Resistance: TPU films can maintain stable performance in different temperature environments. They are not easy to become hard and brittle in low – temperature environments, nor are they easy to soften and deform in high – temperature environments. They also have a certain ability to resist ultraviolet rays, and are not easy to age and fade under long – term light exposure.

- Main Processing Methods: The main processing methods of TPU films include blow – molding, casting, and calendering. Through these methods, TPU films of different thicknesses, widths, and colors can be produced to meet the needs of different application scenarios.

- Application Fields: TPU films can be compounded with a variety of fabrics to make shoe – upper fabrics with waterproof and breathable functions, or decorative fabrics, which are widely used in casual clothes, sunscreen clothes, underwear, raincoats, windbreakers, T – shirts, sportswear and other fabrics. In addition, TPU has also been widely used in shoe materials, inflatable toys, sports equipment, medical equipment, automotive seat materials, umbrellas, suitcases, handbags and other fields.