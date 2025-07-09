TPM-60H Head/Pipe Chamfering Machine Large Pipe Chamfering Case Study

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GetNews) In the realm of industrial manufacturing, the pressure vessel head pipe dual-purpose beveling machine stands out as a vital tool for enhancing efficiency and precision in metalworking processes. This innovative machine is designed to perform beveling operations on both pressure vessel heads and pipes, making it an indispensable asset in various sectors, including oil and gas, chemical processing, and shipbuilding.

A certain Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. was established in 2016, belonging to the electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry. Its business scope includes: licensed projects: manufacturing of civil and safety equipment; Installation of civilian and safety equipment; Manufacturing of special equipment. Top 500 private enterprises in China.

When we arrived at the site, we learned that the required workpiece for processing was a head, made of S304 material, with a plate thickness of 6-60mm, and a processing requirement of V-shaped bevel.



According to the customer's requirements, we recommend using the TPM-60H head/pipe beveling machine . This is a device that can process heads for the pressure vessel industry with high efficiency. It can also achieve the removal of composite layers, U-shaped and J-shaped bevels, and can also process coiled pipes. This equipment is widely used in the pressure vessel industry.



Technical Parameter

Power Supply

AC380V 50HZ

Total Power

6520W

Processing head thickness

6~65MM
Processing head bevel diameter

>φ1000MM

Processing pipe bevel diameter

>φ1000MM

Processing height

>300MM

Processing line speed

0~1500MM/MIN

Groove angle

Adjustable from 0 to 90 degrees

Product Features:

. Cold cutting processing, no need for secondary polishing

. Rich types of groove processing, no need for special machine tools to process grooves

. Simple operation and small footprint; It can be directly lifted onto the head for use

. Using hard alloy cutting blades to easily cope with changes in different materials

Equipment arrives at the site, debugging and installation:



TPM-60H pipe chamfering machine processing process display:



Processing effect display:

For further insteresting or more information required about Edge milling machine and Edge Beveler. please consult phone/whatsapp +8618717764772

email: ...

