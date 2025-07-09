TPM-60H Head/Pipe Chamfering Machine Large Pipe Chamfering Case Study
|
Power Supply
|
AC380V 50HZ
|
Total Power
|
6520W
|
Processing head thickness
|
6~65MM
|Processing head bevel diameter
|
>φ1000MM
|
Processing pipe bevel diameter
|
>φ1000MM
|
Processing height
|
>300MM
|
Processing line speed
|
0~1500MM/MIN
|
Groove angle
|
Adjustable from 0 to 90 degrees
Product Features:
. Cold cutting processing, no need for secondary polishing
. Rich types of groove processing, no need for special machine tools to process grooves
. Simple operation and small footprint; It can be directly lifted onto the head for use
. Using hard alloy cutting blades to easily cope with changes in different materials
Equipment arrives at the site, debugging and installation:
TPM-60H pipe chamfering machine processing process display:
Processing effect display:
For further insteresting or more information required about Edge milling machine and Edge Beveler. please consult phone/whatsapp +8618717764772
email: ...
