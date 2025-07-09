TPM-60H Head/Pipe Chamfering Machine Large Pipe Chamfering Case Study

A certain Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. was established in 2016, belonging to the electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry. Its business scope includes: licensed projects: manufacturing of civil and safety equipment; Installation of civilian and safety equipment; Manufacturing of special equipment. Top 500 private enterprises in China.

When we arrived at the site, we learned that the required workpiece for processing was a head, made of S304 material, with a plate thickness of 6-60mm, and a processing requirement of V-shaped bevel.







According to the customer's requirements, we recommend using the TPM-60H head/pipe beveling machine . This is a device that can process heads for the pressure vessel industry with high efficiency. It can also achieve the removal of composite layers, U-shaped and J-shaped bevels, and can also process coiled pipes. This equipment is widely used in the pressure vessel industry.







Technical Parameter