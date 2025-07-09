The Relationship Between Fatty Liver And Insulin
1. Insulin Resistance as the Core Mechanism
-
Insulin resistance (IR) is a common pathological basis for fatty liver and abnormal glucose metabolism. When the body's sensitivity to insulin decreases, the pancreas compensatorily secretes more insulin (hyperinsulinemia), resulting in elevated blood insulin levels.
Consequences of fatty liver: hepatic insulin resistance inhibits fatty acid oxidation, promotes fat synthesis (lipid deposition), and exacerbates the accumulation of fat in hepatocytes (steatosis).
Association with HbA1c : Although glycated insulin is not a commonly used clinical marker, prolonged hyperglycemia (linked to IR) increases glycated hemoglobin ( HbA1c ), reflecting poor blood sugar control, which is associated with the progression of fatty liver to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
2. Hyperinsulinemia Promotes Fatty Liver Disease
-
Direct action: Hyperinsulinemia promote hepatic lipogenesis (↑ lipid synthesis) through activation of transcription factors (e.g. SREBP-1c) while inhibiting fatty acid β-oxidation.
Indirect Effect: Insulin resistance causes adipose tissue to release more free fatty acids (FFAs), which enter the liver and are converted into triglycerides, further worsening fatty liver.
3. Fatty Liver Exacerbates abnormal glucose metabolism
-
Liver-Induced Insulin Resistance: Fatty liver releases inflammatory cytokines (e.g., TNF-α, IL-6 ) and adipokines (e.g., leptin resistance, decreased adiponectin), worsening systemic insulin resistance.
Increased hepatic glucose output: insulin resistance results in the inability of the liver to properly inhibit gluconeogenesis, and elevated fasting blood glucose further worsens glucose metabolism (possible progression to type 2 diabetes).
4. Clinical Evidence: Glycosylated Hemoglobin (HbA1c) and Fatty Liver
-
Elevated HbA1c predicts fatty liver risk: several studies have shown that HbA1c levels are positively correlated with fatty liver severity, even when diabetes diagnostic criteria are not met (risk is significantly increased with HbA1c ≥ 5.7%).
Glycemic Control in Fatty Liver Patients: Diabetic patients with fatty liver may require stricter blood sugar management (lower HbA1c targets) to slow liver disease progression.
5. Intervention Strategies: Improving Insulin Sensitivity
-
Lifestyle modifications: weight loss (5-10% weight loss significantly improves fatty liver), low-carbohydrate/low-fat diet, aerobic exercise.
Medications:
-
Insulin sensitizers (e.g., metformin, pioglitazone) may improve fatty liver and glucose metabolism.
GLP-1 receptor agonists (e.g., liraglutide, semaglutide) aid in weight loss, glycemic control, and fatty liver reduction.
Conclusion
Fatty liver and insulin (or hyperinsulinemia) form a vicious cycle through insulin resistance. Early intervention of insulin resistance improves both fatty liver and glucose metabolism and reduces the risk of diabetes and liver fibrosis. Metabolic markers need to be assessed together in the clinic rather than focusing on one indicator alone.
We Baysen Medical is always focus on diagnostic technique to improve the quality of life . We have developed 5 technology platforms- Latex, colloidal gold, Fluorescence Immunochromatographic Assay, Molecular, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Our HbA1c test , Insulin test and C-peptide test easy operation and can get test result in 15 mins
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment