The Relationship Between Fatty Liver And Insulin

MENAFN - GetNews) The Relationship Between Fatty Liver and Glycated Insulin is a close correlationbetween fatty liver (especially non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, NAFLD) and insulin (or insuli resistance, hyperinsulinemia), which is mediated primarily through metabolic disorders (e.g., obesity, type 2 diabetes, etc.). The following is a detailed analysis of the key points:

1. Insulin Resistance as the Core Mechanism



Insulin resistance (IR) is a common pathological basis for fatty liver and abnormal glucose metabolism. When the body's sensitivity to insulin decreases, the pancreas compensatorily secretes more insulin (hyperinsulinemia), resulting in elevated blood insulin levels.

Consequences of fatty liver: hepatic insulin resistance inhibits fatty acid oxidation, promotes fat synthesis (lipid deposition), and exacerbates the accumulation of fat in hepatocytes (steatosis). Association with HbA1c : Although glycated insulin is not a commonly used clinical marker, prolonged hyperglycemia (linked to IR) increases glycated hemoglobin ( HbA1c ), reflecting poor blood sugar control, which is associated with the progression of fatty liver to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

2. Hyperinsulinemia Promotes Fatty Liver Disease



Direct action: Hyperinsulinemia promote hepatic lipogenesis (↑ lipid synthesis) through activation of transcription factors (e.g. SREBP-1c) while inhibiting fatty acid β-oxidation. Indirect Effect: Insulin resistance causes adipose tissue to release more free fatty acids (FFAs), which enter the liver and are converted into triglycerides, further worsening fatty liver.

3. Fatty Liver Exacerbates abnormal glucose metabolism



Liver-Induced Insulin Resistance: Fatty liver releases inflammatory cytokines (e.g., TNF-α, IL-6 ) and adipokines (e.g., leptin resistance, decreased adiponectin), worsening systemic insulin resistance. Increased hepatic glucose output: insulin resistance results in the inability of the liver to properly inhibit gluconeogenesis, and elevated fasting blood glucose further worsens glucose metabolism (possible progression to type 2 diabetes).

4. Clinical Evidence: Glycosylated Hemoglobin (HbA1c) and Fatty Liver



Elevated HbA1c predicts fatty liver risk: several studies have shown that HbA1c levels are positively correlated with fatty liver severity, even when diabetes diagnostic criteria are not met (risk is significantly increased with HbA1c ≥ 5.7%). Glycemic Control in Fatty Liver Patients: Diabetic patients with fatty liver may require stricter blood sugar management (lower HbA1c targets) to slow liver disease progression.

5. Intervention Strategies: Improving Insulin Sensitivity



Lifestyle modifications: weight loss (5-10% weight loss significantly improves fatty liver), low-carbohydrate/low-fat diet, aerobic exercise.

Medications:



Insulin sensitizers (e.g., metformin, pioglitazone) may improve fatty liver and glucose metabolism.

GLP-1 receptor agonists (e.g., liraglutide, semaglutide) aid in weight loss, glycemic control, and fatty liver reduction. Monitoring: Fasting insulin , HOMA-IR (insulin resistance index), HbA1c and liver imaging/elastography were regularly tested.

Conclusion

Fatty liver and insulin (or hyperinsulinemia) form a vicious cycle through insulin resistance. Early intervention of insulin resistance improves both fatty liver and glucose metabolism and reduces the risk of diabetes and liver fibrosis. Metabolic markers need to be assessed together in the clinic rather than focusing on one indicator alone.

