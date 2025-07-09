Raising Readers, Leaders, And Lifelong Learners
Joann Falciani's Essential Guide Arms Parents with Tools to Help Children Succeed - in School, and in Life
If you've ever wondered how to really support your child's education - beyond the parent-teacher meetings and report cards - this book is for you. In her practical, heartfelt new guide, A Parent's Guide for Educational Success for Their Children , early education expert Joann Falciani gives families the keys to raising focused, resilient, and well-rounded children.
From choosing the right school to managing divorce, dealing with illnesses, and fostering gratitude during the holidays, this book goes far beyond ABCs. It's about empowering families with structure, compassion, and strategy.
Because School Doesn't Come with a Manual - Until Now
In today's fast-changing world, parents face an overwhelming number of choices - public, private, charter, Montessori? How early should your child start sports? What does“redshirting” mean in kindergarten? How do you support your child's mental health after a family breakup?
Joann Falciani , with decades of classroom and parenting experience, takes a deeply personal and refreshingly clear approach. Each chapter reads like a calm voice of reason in the noisy chaos of modern parenting, tackling big questions like:
-
How do I pick the best school for my child's strengths?
How should I navigate parent-teacher conflict constructively?
How can I set routines that build confidence and independence?
It's the kind of honest, actionable guidance you'd expect from a trusted school counselor - now in your hands.
Wisdom You Can Use - Right Now
The book includes real-life tips on:
-
Evaluating classroom environments and teacher credentials
-
Dealing with cold and flu seasons the smart way
-
Teaching children to be grateful - not just entitled - during holidays
-
Encouraging emotional resilience through sports and structure
-
Making Halloween both magical and safe
-
Supporting kids through divorce with love and consistency
Whether you're a first-time parent of a preschooler or guiding a pre-teen through changing routines, A Parent's Guide for Educational Success offers thoughtful advice with a reassuring voice.
The Book Every Parent Should Have On Their Shelf
Joann Falciani doesn't just offer information - she offers a perspective shaped by care, classroom wisdom, and the belief that parents are their children's first and most important teachers.
This is more than a parenting manual - it's a roadmap to raising kind, confident, capable kids in a world that doesn't slow down.
Now available in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon . Buy your copy of A Parent's Guide for Educational Success for Their Children by Joann Falciani today. Because raising a child takes more than love - it takes knowledge.
About the Author
Joann Falciani is an educator, parent advocate, and lifelong learner based in Marietta, Georgia. With years of hands-on experience in early childhood education, she brings warmth and clarity to one of life's toughest - and most rewarding - jobs: raising a child. Her book reflects not only professional expertise but also a passion for helping parents become true partners in their child's educational success.
About Author's Tranquility Press
Author's Tranquility Press is a premiere book marketing and publishing services agency, dedicated to helping voices like Joann Falciani's reach the audiences that need them most. ATP offers full-spectrum support - from publishing and promotion to editorial strategy - for authors driven by purpose and story.
