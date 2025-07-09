Fractionals And Eaas Goes Mainstream: 529 Join 'Future Of Expertise' Newsletter In Under 24 Hours. A Rogue Odecloud Initiative For Those Redefining Work Without The Old Consulting Firm Model

MENAFN - GetNews)



"OdeCloud is a platform that connects businesses with independent ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) consultants. They specialize in helping businesses find the right ERP system, configure it to their needs, and manage its implementation and ongoing optimization. OdeCloud is as a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional consulting firms, offering access to a vetted network of experts and a community-driven approach."Fractional consulting and Expertise-as-a-Service (EaaS) are going mainstream. Over 500 subscribed in 24 hours to“The Future of Expertise” - a rogue project, breakout LinkedIn newsletter from OdeCloud's VP of Marketing, Adrian Borowski. No ads. No hype. Just raw signal on the collapse of legacy consulting and the rise of embedded operators. Follow the shift shaping the future of work, EaaS, and post-firm intelligence.

TORONTO, Canada - July 9, 2025 - In a digital landscape crowded with hype and guru-speak, one quietly launched newsletter has struck a chord.

“The Future of Expertise: Fractionals and EaaS”, authored by Adrian Borowski - VP of Marketing at OdeCloud (former COO of Narcity Media), gained over 200 subscribers within its first two hours on LinkedIn. Less than 24 hours later, it surpassed 529 subscribers , growing entirely through organic attention and network signal.

“Honestly, I'm surprised by the early traction,” said Borowski.“But I'm also cautious. LinkedIn's newsletter feature is clearly gaining momentum, but whether it becomes a long-term viable channel for high-trust idea distribution remains to be seen.”Positioned at the crossroads of fractional consulting , Expertise-as-a-Service (EaaS) , and the quiet collapse of traditional firms, the newsletter has ignited unexpected traction among senior consultants, independent operators, startup founders, and digital transformation executives.

The newsletter explores the collapse of legacy consulting models, the rise of fractional executives , and the emergence of Expertise-as-a-Service (EaaS) as a new model of embedded, scalable intelligence. It speaks to senior operators, ex-firm consultants, and founders navigating the post-agency world of modern work.

What makes the launch notable is not just the numbers, but the tone. No sales funnel. No CTA baiting. Just pure resonance:

The newsletter's ethos?

“No pitches. No guru talk. Just clarity, candor, and signal.”

What started as a rogue internal experiment from within OdeCloud has rapidly become a movement-defining content stream , tapping into the disillusionment many feel with legacy consulting models, and their desire to build trust, not decks .

The first edition - “EaaS: The Final Future of Work is Fractional”, lays out a manifesto for the new expert class: ex-firm consultants, embedded operators, and fractional technologists who don't want to“freelance” or“scale an agency” - they want to install capability, transfer momentum, and exit clean.

