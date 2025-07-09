Apolosign Launches Revolutionary Smart Portable TV With Breakthrough Mobility Features

MENAFN - GetNews) 32-inch wheeled entertainment system combines 4K resolution, 9300mAh battery, and Android OS for unprecedented viewing flexibility

Apolosign INC., a leading innovator in portable smart display technology, has just announced the launch of its groundbreaking Smart Portable TV, a 32-inch entertainment system that redefines home and office viewing with its unique five-wheel mobility design and robust feature set.

The Apolosign Smart Portable TV addresses a growing market demand for flexible entertainment solutions that adapt to modern lifestyles. The device features a built-in battery design that frees users from power outlets and cables, allowing them to work or play wherever they want. With its distinctive cream-colored exterior and five silent wheels, the unit can be effortlessly moved from room to room or taken outdoors for impromptu entertainment experiences some of which can also include TikTok live sessions which is predominant globally.







“We see a clear need in the market for a larger, truly portable and fully functional TV solution," said Fyhack, CEO of Apolosign.“Whether it's for a backyard party, a camping trip, TikTok live video sessions, a temporary workspace, or a scenario at home where you need the flexibility to move your TV around, this 32-inch smart portable TV delivers a reliable big-screen entertainment experience. It combines the viewing experience of a traditional TV with the freedom of a portable device, and is our response to the diverse lifestyle needs of our users.”

The device's standout features include a powerful 9300mAh battery, providing up to six hours of continuous wireless entertainment. The 32-inch base model smart portable TV features a 1920x1080p resolution, delivering crisp, clear visuals and responsive touch controls, while the professional edition supports 4K resolution for an even more immersive visual experience. The adjustable stand design offers flexible adjustment capabilities, supporting screen tilt, rotation, and vertical movement to achieve the optimal viewing angle.

Connectivity options include multiple ports featuring Type-C, USB-A, HDMI IN, and Battery On/Off controls, ensuring compatibility with various devices. The system runs on a customized Android operating system with full Google Play Store access, enabling users to download and enjoy their favorite streaming apps, games, and entertainment content.

The Apolosign Smart Portable TV is equipped with dual speakers for immersive audio and an integrated 8MP camera optimized for live streaming and video calls. The five-wheel base system allows for smooth, silent movement across different surfaces, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

To meet the needs of different users, two configuration options are available: the difference between the two is the screen resolution, but both are equipped with a 9300 mAh battery. The basic version has a 1080p resolution, while the professional version offers 4K resolution.

The product launch comes as Apolosign continues to establish itself as the ultimate portable entertainment solution designed to keep users connected and entertained wherever life navigates them.

The Apolosign Smart Portable TV is available for purchase through the company's official website and select retail partners. Also, the Apolosign 32-inch Smart Portable TV is available for purchase via

For more information about product specifications, pricing, and availability, visit or view the product demonstration video on the company's YouTube channel or via their social media handles like Instagram , TikTok @apolosign_tech, and Facebook

About Apolosign INC.

Apolosign INC. founded in 2008 is is a globally-serviced home technology brand in the US with the vision of making technology warm in every home, dedicated to enhancing the home entertainment experience and productivity through innovative technology. Known for its flexibility, versatility and user-friendly design, the brand is rapidly gaining global recognition for its commitment to bringing cutting-edge portable entertainment solutions to consumers worldwide.