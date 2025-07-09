Expa Office Insights On The Vietnam Office Leasing Market For The Second Half Of 2025 And Predictions For 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



Expa Office forecasts a rebound in Vietnam's office leasing market by late 2026, despite current high vacancy rates and slowed absorption. Backed by strong FDI and flexible leasing solutions, the firm sees rising demand for premium, sustainable spaces as Vietnam's economy continues to grow.

Ho Chi Minh City - 9 July, 2025 - Expa Office, an office leasing consultancy in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), has released an updated outlook on the city's office leasing market for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026. While the market is currently facing notable challenges-including rising vacancy rates and slower absorption-robust foreign direct investment (FDI) and Vietnam's economic resilience are expected to drive long-term demand for both premium and flexible office spaces.

Market Challenges: Leasing Activity Faces Slowdown

HCMC's office market continues to adjust in the face of a supply-demand imbalance. The absorption rate is forecast to fall sharply to around 50,000 m2 in 2025, down from 98,000 m2 in 2024. Vacancy rates are also on the rise, reaching 12.3% in central business district (CBD) buildings and up to 36.3% in non-CBD locations.

Despite this decline, Expa Office sees a turning point on the horizon. The market remains fundamentally attractive, especially with rising FDI into real estate. According to official data, FDI into the sector reached USD 4.8 billion in the first half of 2025-2.4 times higher than the same period last year-highlighting sustained international interest in Vietnam's property market.

"Vietnam's office market is entering a transition phase," said Peter Hoang, Founder & Director of Expa Office. "While current figures show a slowdown, strong economic fundamentals and rising investment flows signal a more optimistic outlook by 2026."

A Flexible Approach to Meet Changing Business Needs

As tenant expectations evolve, Expa Office has adapted its leasing strategies to align with market demands. Businesses are seeking more flexibility-especially startups, international firms entering Vietnam, and companies downsizing or restructuring in the post-pandemic economy.

Expa Office's leasing solutions include“pay-as-you-grow” models, short-term leasing options, and access to high-quality buildings with green certifications. These offerings allow clients to scale operations while controlling overhead.

"We work closely with businesses to understand their operational needs and cost constraints," Hoang added. "Our approach is not just about space, but about helping clients position themselves for growth in a rapidly changing market."

Recovery Outlook: Stronger Demand Forecast in 2026

Expa Office forecasts a rebound in office leasing by mid-to-late 2026, particularly within the Grade A and flexible workspace segments. Factors supporting this outlook include Vietnam's continued GDP growth, government-backed infrastructure expansion, and pro-business policies attracting foreign enterprises.

HCMC, as the commercial hub of Vietnam, continues to offer compelling advantages: strategic location, competitive labor costs, and a growing pool of skilled professionals. These factors position the city to benefit as global companies diversify operations in Southeast Asia.

"We expect a shift back to quality-focused leasing decisions-businesses will increasingly prioritize well-located, sustainable, and adaptable office spaces," said Hoang. "Expa Office is well-positioned to meet this demand with curated portfolios and advisory services tailored for both local and international clients."

Established in 2024, Expa Office is a trusted office leasing partner based in Ho Chi Minh City, providing tailored leasing solutions for businesses of all sizes. The firm specializes in sourcing commercial properties, offering market insights, and negotiating flexible terms that align with business goals.

In a market defined by volatility and transformation, Expa Office remains committed to supporting clients with timely information, strategic advice, and access to properties that unlock long-term value.