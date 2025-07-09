Louisiana-Based Contractor Lone Wolf Roofing Named Best Roofing Company At Best Of St. Tammany 2025

Lone Wolf Roofing, a leading roofing and exterior renovation company based in Louisiana, has officially been named Best Roofing Company at the Best of St. Tammany 2025 Awards. The annual awards celebrate businesses that exemplify excellence in customer service, professionalism, and community engagement, and Lone Wolf Roofing's commitment to superior workmanship and customer-first values stood out above the rest.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for the company, which has rapidly become one of Louisiana's most trusted names in roofing and storm damage restoration.

“This recognition represents a tremendous achievement,” said Clare Manale, Founder of Lone Wolf Roofing.“Our team dedicates itself to customer satisfaction seven days a week. We couldn't accomplish this without divine guidance.”

A Reputation Built on Precision and Integrity

With over 25 years of combined experience, Lone Wolf Roofing offers more than just roofs; it delivers long-lasting protection, custom solutions, and peace of mind. The company has become a go-to name for residential roofing, commercial roofing, gutters, siding, windows, and storm damage restoration, especially in regions prone to harsh weather like Metairie, Baton Rouge, and Mandeville.

Lone Wolf Roofing sets itself apart with a hands-on, ethical approach to service. Every project is assigned a dedicated manager who oversees the work from start to finish, ensuring focused attention, zero job overlap, and top-quality results.

“Customer payment isn't accepted until complete satisfaction is achieved,” Clare explained.“Each project receives our full focus; not just a slice of it.”

Certifications That Speak Volumes

Lone Wolf Roofing's commitment to professionalism and resilience is backed by elite industry credentials, including:



FORTIFIED Certification: Demonstrates the team's expertise in building stronger, more weather-resistant roofing systems, crucial in storm-prone Louisiana.

GAF Master Elite Certification: A rare distinction held by fewer than 2% of roofing contractors nationwide. This exclusive status allows Lone Wolf Roofing to offer unmatched warranties, including 25-year labor and material coverage and unlimited wind protection.



“These certifications aren't just titles; they reflect years of dedication, ongoing training, and verified excellence,” Clare added.

Clare Manale: Leading with Vision and Values

As a female founder in a male-dominated industry, Clare Manale has become a trailblazer in Louisiana's roofing and remodeling space. Her personal involvement in every client relationship has helped foster a culture of trust, responsiveness, and clear communication that clients continue to rave about.

“Customer service has become my personal priority,” Clare shared.“I connect with every new client to schedule project discussions and ensure their vision is executed flawlessly.”

Her leadership has not only driven success but inspired plans for a new charitable foundation, which will partner with local churches to offer free roofing services to families in need. It's part of Lone Wolf Roofing's mission to give back to the communities it serves.

Clare said, "Excellence is our standard, but compassion is our foundation." "We're dedicated to giving Louisiana families who can't afford them several roofs each year.”

Lone Wolf Roofing has more than 800 delighted customers and has finished more than 3,400 projects. In their feedbacks they have praised the company's professionalism, communication, quick project completion, and flawless cleanup.

Homeowners in Metairie, New Orleans, and everywhere else in between are seeing for themselves why Lone Wolf is now a household name.

Ready for Anything Louisiana Throws

Louisiana's climate is no friend to roofs. Hurricanes, humidity, and heat place enormous strain on residential and commercial properties alike. Lone Wolf Roofing addresses this head-on with tailored solutions built to withstand the state's toughest weather conditions.

Their service offerings include:



Residential Roofing: Stylish, durable roof replacements and repairs

Commercial Roofing: Reliable, energy-efficient, code-compliant systems

Storm Damage Restoration: Emergency repairs, insurance support, and recovery

Gutters & Downspouts: Precision systems to prevent water damage Windows, Siding, and Exterior Improvements: Full home protection and curb appeal upgrades



Customers can also take advantage of free roof inspections, fast installation guarantees, and even 100-year warranty packages, one of the most generous in the region.

About Lone Wolf Roofing

Founded in 2020 by Clare Manale and headquartered in Metairie, LA, Lone Wolf Roofing offers high-quality roofing, siding, window, and restoration services across Louisiana. Built on the principles of integrity, precision, and customer-first service, the company has been recognized with multiple industry certifications and awards, including Best Roofer in Metairie, Top Siding Installer, and now, Best Roofing Company at Best of St. Tammany 2025.

To learn more, get a free quote, or schedule a roof inspection, visit: