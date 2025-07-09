MENAFN - GetNews) Lone Wolf Roofing specializes in providing high-quality roofing solutions that meet rigorous Fortified and GAF Master Elite standards. The company is known for its commitment to durability, professional expertise, and customer satisfaction.







Lone Wolf Roofing, under the visionary leadership of Clare Manale, has rapidly become Louisiana's most trusted roofer , earning a reputation for excellence, resilience, and superior customer care. The company is known for its high-quality work, strong roofs, and excellent customer service. The organization has changed the way households and businesses across the state experience roofing since it started in 2020. It offers experienced solutions that are made to last through the area's harsh weather.

From the subtropical humidity to powerful hurricanes, Louisiana presents a unique set of challenges that demand more than basic roofing know-how. What sets Lone Wolf Roofing apart is its comprehensive understanding of local environmental pressures. This expertise allows them to deliver tailored, long-lasting solutions that blend structural integrity with aesthetic appeal, ensuring properties are not just protected, but elevated.

Setting the Gold Standard in Roof Repair

Lone Wolf Roofing specializes in both residential and commercial roofing systems, with a scope of services that includes storm damage recovery, roof replacements, siding, soffits, fascia, gutters, fencing, and even elegant patio design. Their meticulous repair methodology begins with thorough property evaluations, allowing their expert team to detect not only visible issues but also hidden vulnerabilities that could result in future damage.

Their versatility spans roofing systems of all types, from traditional asphalt shingles and flat roof designs to metal systems and cutting-edge materials. Whether the project involves a small repair or a full storm restoration, clients can trust Lone Wolf's skilled technicians to deliver work that adheres to the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance.

Emergency service is also a core part of their offering. After storms that cause damage, the Lone Wolf team is quick to come up with temporary fixes to stop more damage from happening. Then they do full, high-quality restoration work that homeowners can trust on.

Recognized by Industry Leaders

Lone Wolf Roofing holds an impressive portfolio of certifications and accolades that reflect their commitment to excellence. These include:



GAF Master Elite Residential Roofing Contractor (2020–2025), a designation awarded to only the top 2% of roofing contractors nationwide.

IBHS Fortified Certified Roofing Contractor (2023–2025), attesting to their ability to deliver hurricane, hail, and wind-resistant roofing solutions.

IKO Preferred Contractor (2021–2024), Malarkey Roofing Shingles Certified (2021–2024), and Louisiana Contractor's Association Certificate for Roofing Excellence (2022).

Winner of the National Roofing Contractor Association's Outstanding Workmanship Award (2023–2024).

2024 Top Roofer in Metairie via Expertise and consistent Top 17 Roofers recognition from 2020 to 2024. 2025 Best Roofer title at Best of St. Tammany and inclusion in RoofingContractor's Top 100 Contractors in the USA (2022–2024).



These distinctions are not just plaques on a wall; they are symbols of Lone Wolf Roofing's unwavering pursuit of perfection.

A Customer-First Philosophy That Sets Them Apart

Lone Wolf Roofing believes that a solid roof begins with a solid relationship. Every project starts with a detailed inspection and honest consultation, empowering clients with transparent options and expert advice, free from sales pressure. Their commitment to fast turnaround times means that many projects are completed within 24 hours, minimizing disruption while maximizing quality.

Customer satisfaction is more than a goal; it's the heart of Lone Wolf's mission. Glowing reviews from satisfied homeowners highlight the company's professionalism, exceptional communication, clean workspaces, and ability to exceed expectations. Homeowners across Louisiana, from Destrehan and Metairie to Baton Rouge, Slidell, and beyond, continue to praise Lone Wolf for treating every project like their own home is on the line.

One homeowner shared,“The final result was exactly what I hoped for. From the magnetic cleanup to the communication from Daniel and Dylan, the entire Fortified Roof process was seamless.”

Another added,“They covered all plants, respected the property, and delivered an amazing roof replacement after the hurricane. We couldn't be happier.”

Giving Back to the Community That Built Them

LLone Wolf establishes relationships with both clients and communities, not just roofs. From 2018 to 2024, their team coaches kids programs for the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department and gives time and money to the Second Harvest Food Bank. These actions show how much the corporation cares about the health and happiness of families and neighborhoods in Louisiana.

The purpose lies at the heart of Clare Manale's leadership style. "A roof protects more than just a house," she argues. "It keeps people, memories, and the future safe." We take that duty very seriously, and it goes beyond our work to how we help our community.

Serving Every Corner of Louisiana With Precision

From urban centers to coastal towns, Lone Wolf Roofing proudly serves over 25 communities across the state, including: Metairie, Baton Rouge, Mandeville, Gretna, Kenner, Destrehan, Saint Amant, Slidell, Prairieville, Denham Springs, Covington, Thibodaux, Houma, Westwego, Chalmette, Marrero, and many more.

Wherever their clients are, Lone Wolf Roofing brings the same level of precision, professionalism, and passion to every project. Their deep knowledge of Louisiana's building codes, insurance processes, and architectural diversity ensures a smooth experience from consultation to final inspection.

Why Homeowners Trust Lone Wolf Roofing

Their success is built on a simple promise: to deliver lasting protection, peace of mind, and exceptional results. Every member of the Lone Wolf team, from project managers to field technicians, is dedicated to this vision. Their work is licensed, insured, and backed by the industry's leading certifications. And with financing options available, they ensure affordability never stands in the way of quality.

Lone Wolf Roofing is the top roofing business in Louisiana because more and more customers are happy with their work and they have dozens of five-star reviews. They don't just fix roofs; they also raise the bar.

Schedule a Free Roof Inspection Today

For homeowners and businesses looking to boost roof resilience, improve siding, or simply ensure long-term safety, Lone Wolf Roofing offers expert support tailored to customer's needs. Don't wait until the next storm. Protect every investment now with a trusted name in Louisiana Roofing.

About Lone Wolf Roofing:

Lone Wolf Roofing is a Louisiana-based roofing company delivering commercial and residential roofing, siding, storm restoration, and structural exterior services. Clare Manale started the company in 2020, and they contribute more than ten years of professional experience to each project. Lone Wolf Roofing is still the best in the business when it comes to roofing. They have top-notch professional credentials, an emphasis on adapting to regional conditions, and put the customer first.

