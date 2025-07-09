MENAFN - GetNews)



Counterfeit cosmetics threaten lives, especially teens, as the beauty industry approaches $556 billion by 2032. Unregulated makeup is causing serious health issues, including potential cancer risks in young teens. Professor Reza Ghalamghash urges action against this crisis.

Counterfeit cosmetics, often sold at a fraction of the cost of legitimate products, flood markets worldwide, targeting low-income consumers who can't afford high-end brands. These fake products, laden with toxic chemicals like lead, mercury, and carcinogens, pose severe health risks. According to industry reports, the black market for counterfeit cosmetics is a $2 billion industry, exploiting economic inequality and endangering young users.“The link between unregulated cosmetics and health risks, including cancer, is deeply concerning,” says Professor Reza Ghalamghash.“Teens are particularly vulnerable, and we need urgent action.”

The dangers are stark: unregulated ingredients in fake makeup can cause skin damage, allergic reactions, and, in severe cases, long-term health issues like cancer. A 2023 study highlighted cases of young consumers developing skin conditions from toxic cosmetics, with some ingredients flagged as potential carcinogens. Economic inequality drives this crisis, as low-income families, unable to afford safe products, turn to cheap alternatives sold online or in unregulated markets. Social media, with its relentless push for beauty standards, further fuels the demand, pushing teens toward dangerous products.

Premium Doctors, under Professor Reza Ghalamghash's leadership, is tackling this issue head-on. The platform connects patients with certified specialists offering safe, non-surgical treatments like PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) and HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound), ensuring quality care without the risks of counterfeit products.“Our mission is to make safe beauty accessible to everyone,” says Professor Ghalamghash. His research, published on Preprints , explores advanced technologies like AI-driven PRP and 3D bioprinting for skin and hair treatments, providing safer alternatives to toxic cosmetics.

Premium Doctors' innovative approach not only addresses health risks but also aligns with global beauty trends like personalization and sustainability. By offering treatments tailored to individual needs, the platform helps teens and adults achieve natural beauty without compromising health. Professor Reza Ghalamghash's establishment of the National Cosmetic Physiotherapy Association (NCPA) in Canada further sets a new standard, promoting non-invasive treatments that reduce environmental impact compared to traditional surgeries.

“We're not just fighting counterfeit cosmetics; we're redefining beauty as safe and inclusive,” Professor Ghalamghash emphasizes. Premium Doctors' online platform (PremiumDoctors ) makes it easy for consumers to access certified professionals, bypassing the dangers of unregulated products. With virtual consultations, the platform also tackles economic barriers, offering affordable access to premium care.

As the beauty industry grows, the fight against counterfeit cosmetics becomes more urgent. Professor Reza Ghalamghash and Premium Doctors are leading the charge, offering hope to teens and families affected by the toxic underbelly of fake beauty products. For those seeking safe, innovative solutions, Premium Doctors is a beacon in a risky industry.