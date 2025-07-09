Aloha Home Services Expands Fire Prevention And Air Quality Services In The Sacramento Region

MENAFN - GetNews) Aloha Home Services expands chimney and duct cleaning to reduce fire risk and boost air quality in Sacramento homes.

Sacramento, Calif. - July 9, 2025 - Aloha Home Services , a trusted family-run maintenance company, is expanding its service offerings to include a dedicated division for chimney sweep and air duct cleaning. This initiative targets two of the leading causes of residential fires-chimneys and dryer vents-while helping homeowners improve their indoor air quality.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 77 percent of heating fires begin in chimneys or flues, contributing to over 34,000 residential heating incidents each year. These events result in an estimated 165 deaths and $367 million in property damage annually.







“Confined heating fires that originate in chimneys or fuel burners are a major risk in American homes,” said Steven Santiago, owner of Aloha Home Services.“We're expanding to directly address those hazards and give Sacramento families a safer, healthier living environment.”

Aloha's expanded services follow National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 211 standards, which call for annual inspections and cleaning of chimneys, flues, and connector pipes. The company's certified technicians are trained to remove creosote buildup-one of the leading triggers of chimney fires.

In addition to chimney services, Aloha is tackling the nationwide issue of dryer vent fires. The U.S. sees roughly 15,600 dryer-vent-related fires every year, causing approximately 400 injuries and 15 deaths. Aloha technicians use best practices outlined by UL Solutions and the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) to inspect and clean HVAC systems and vents, especially in cases of dust buildup or visible mold.

Indoor air quality is another top priority. With most people breathing approximately 7.5 million times indoors each year, clean ducts and filters can make a meaningful difference. While the EPA notes that routine duct cleaning isn't a cure-all, it does recommend professional service when pollutants or moisture are present in ductwork.







“Homeowners invest heavily in their properties. Our job is to protect that investment using eco-friendly, standards-based methods,” Santiago said.“We follow the latest NFPA and NADCA guidance so that homeowners can breathe easier and sleep safer.”

Aloha also provides roof soft-washing, gutter clearing, and solar panel cleaning. Studies show that uncleaned solar panels can lose 10–30 percent of their efficiency due to dust and grime-a problem Aloha addresses with safe, low-pressure, biodegradable cleaning solutions.

To schedule a chimney, duct, or dryer-vent inspection , visit alohahomeservicesca or call 916-699-1664.

About Aloha Home Services:

Aloha Home Services is a Sacramento-based, family-owned maintenance company offering professional chimney sweep, air duct cleaning, roof washing, gutter clearing, and solar panel cleaning services. The company uses environmentally friendly products and industry-certified methods, with every job backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.