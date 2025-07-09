Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian Rug Manufacturer Expands Global Reach With Bespoke Carpets For Hospitality Projects

2025-07-09 03:03:18
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A leading name in custom carpet manufacturing is gaining global momentum by transforming hospitality interiors with handcrafted elegance and large-scale production capabilities. With a strong foundation in traditional artistry and modern design execution, the company is now expanding its global footprint as one of the most trusted Indian rug manufacturers for hotels, resorts, and luxury commercial spaces.

Operating from Bhadohi, the heart of India's carpet weaving industry, the brand delivers tailor-made carpet solutions to high-end hospitality chains across the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia. Known for its expertise in both hand-tufted and hand-knotted techniques, the company serves as a go-to partner for architects, interior designers, and hotel developers looking for reliable and design-driven flooring solutions.

Tailored Solutions from a Leading Custom Carpet Manufacturer
From boutique hotels to grand resorts, each project begins with a consultative design process tailored to meet brand identity, space functionality, and aesthetic vision. With in-house yarn dyeing, CAD design services, and scalable production, the company offers flexibility, consistency, and speed - all critical for hospitality timelines.

Recognized globally as a forward-thinking custom carpet manufacturer, the firm specializes in:
.Hotel corridor and ballroom carpets
.Custom-designed rugs for suites and lobbies
.Branded carpets featuring logos, patterns, or motifs
.Durable and stain-resistant materials suitable for high-traffic zones

The ability to customize everything - from texture and material to size and color palette - gives clients complete creative control, with manufacturing quality that meets international luxury standards.

India's Strength in Carpet Manufacturing
As demand for sustainable and custom interiors grows, many global hospitality brands are turning to carpet manufacturers in India for premium solutions. With roots in India's carpet capital and a team of skilled artisans and technicians, the company combines the best of local craftsmanship and global quality standards.

A strong export network and certifications such as ISO 14001, GREENGUARD®, and Care & Fair compliance further ensure that each carpet meets international performance and ethical benchmarks.

Trusted Partner for Hotel Chains Worldwide
With projects completed in iconic destinations like the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Europe, the brand is a reliable partner for hospitality interiors. Its growing portfolio and proven track record continue to elevate India's reputation as a center for world-class carpet manufacturing.

