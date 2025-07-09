403
Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Sparks A Wave Of Young Innovators In Tripura
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, July 9, 2025: As the monsoon clouds gather over the lush hills of Tripura, a different kind of storm of ideas, innovation, and ambition is taking over college campuses. Samsung's flagship innovation competition, Solve for Tomorrow, has made its mark in the farthest corners of India in Season 4, igniting the spirit of problem-solving and nation-building among young minds.
After a powerful launch on April 29, the design thinking workshops and college Open Houses swept across India-reaching not just major metros but also the vibrant heartlands of the Northeast.
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025 will provide INR 1 crore to the top four winning teams to support the incubation of their projects, along with hands-on prototyping, investor connects, and expert mentorship from Samsung leaders and IIT Delhi faculty.
In Agartala, Tripura, two colleges-Bir Bikram Memorial College and Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya-witnessed a groundswell of students coming together to imagine solutions to India's most pressing problems.
At Bir Bikram, second-year student Tarit Chakma walked out of the Open House with a quiet determination in his eyes. "I want to solve the water logging issues in tribal areas using smart but low-cost drainage tech."
Tarit isn't alone in his vision. Sitting next to him was Sangeeta Dey, a science undergraduate, who spoke of the growing mental health crisis among youth in smaller towns. "I want to build an anonymous digital mental health assistant in local languages, starting with Kokborok," she said, her notebook already filled with flowcharts and feature ideas.
Meanwhile, across town at Netaji Subhash College, hundreds of students filled the campus hall, their excitement palpable. For many, this was their first exposure to structured innovation and design thinking frameworks.
Sourav Shukladas, a tech enthusiast from Netaji Subhash College, said, "I've been tinkering with the idea of a wearable that can alert family members and local clinics in case of sudden health issues of elderly family members. This platform gave me the confidence that such ideas can be built right here, from Tripura, for the world."
His classmate, Sangeeta Saha, said, "We've always believed we had to leave Tripura to do something meaningful. Today made me think differently. What if we could turn our state into a hub of social innovation instead? I want to work on eco-tourism models that empower local artisans and protect our forests."
Each voice in these packed halls echoed the larger mission of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow-to democratize innovation, to reach every young mind with potential, and to build a new generation of problem-solvers across India's many geographies.
What began as roadshows in the North and South has now evolved into a movement that is energizing classrooms in remote towns. And as Season 4 unfolds, it's clear that Solve for Tomorrow is not just a competition-it's a call to action for a generation ready to reimagine India, one idea at a time.
From the narrow bylanes of Agartala to the sprawling innovation hubs of Delhi and Bangalore, this is a journey of dreams taking flight. And if the students of Tripura are any indication, the future is in passionate, capable hands.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners.
