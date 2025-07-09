403
Union Minister Of Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil Chairs A High-Level Review Meeting To Discuss Smart River Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 09 July 2025, Delhi: A significant high-level review meeting was held today in Delhi to discuss use of technology and innovations for rejuvenation of rivers across the country under the Namami Gange programme. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Patil and featured in-depth discussions on the future of technology and innovations in management of rivers in general and small rivers in particular.
The Union Minister commended the collaborative spirit, technological innovation, and scientific depth demonstrated by the teams. He emphasized the importance of translating these research outcomes into actionable on-ground interventions. Reiterating the Government's commitment to“Aviral aur Nirmal Ganga,” Shri Patil directed all stakeholders to accelerate implementation and scale these initiatives across critical river systems, ensuring a cleaner, healthier, and water-secure future for the nation.
On this occasion, teams from IIT (BHU) under aegis of Smart Laboratory on Clean Rivers (SLCR) developed in collaboration with Denmark and IIT Delhi under aegis of IND RIVERS developed in collaboration with Netherlands gave detailed presentations on two major innovation initiatives-IND-RIVERS focus on urban rivers and the Decision Support System for river rejuvenation and Management with focus on Varuna river. Both institutions showcased how their research and technological efforts would help in bringing a focused approach for sustainable river conservation.
The progress of the Small Rivers Management Tool (SRMT) was presented during the meeting as a Decision Support System (DSS) focused on river Varuna with a capability to be up scaled for other rivers and catchment areas. Designed as a scientific and fast-response tool for policymakers, SRMT forms the core of the Decision Support System for River Management. The DSS features advanced modules for population forecasting, water demand and supply estimation, sewage load analysis, and identification of priority zones for STPs. During a demo of the DSS, the Union Minister was also briefed on its robust login security and user-friendly interface-designed to assist decision-makers effectively.
The meeting also spotlighted Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR)-a modern strategy for groundwater replenishment. A plan was shared to use real-time hydrogeological modelling to rejuvenate rivers by increasing the base flow. Union Minister Shri C.R. Patil also reviewed two ambitious projects-Hydrogeological Modeling in the Varuna Basin and Fingerprint Analysis of Emerging Pollutants in the Ganga Basin. Both projects are leveraging state-of-the-art technologies like FloaTEM and LC-HRMS, offering a modern, scientific edge to river pollution monitoring and treatment efforts.
During the meeting, IIT Delhi presented a roadmap to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) under the IND-RIVERS initiative, being undertaken in collaboration with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the Government of the Netherlands. Union Minister Shri C.R. Patil was informed that this Centre will not only lead practical research but also serve as a hub for training and incubating startups in the water sector. Special focus areas include Urban River Management Plans, Digital Twin, AI-based geospatial modelling, water quality improvement, and treatment of emerging pollutants such as plastics. The initiative aims to open new frontiers of science and innovation for river conservation.
