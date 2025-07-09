403
Pakistan, Turkiye For Strengthening Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, July 9 (KUNA) -- Pakistan's Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Turkiye in diverse fields.
According to a statement issued by the premiership office, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan and the Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler were welcomed by Sharif, who underscored longstanding fraternal ties with Turkiye that remain deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect.
He expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Turkiye in diverse fields, including trade, investment, technology, and defense. Recalling his interactions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the year, including the most recent meeting between the two on the margins of the 17th ECO Summit, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to transform Pak-Turkiye relations into a strategic partnership in the days to come.
Premier Sharif stressed upon the need for concerted efforts by both sides to enhance bilateral trade to attain the mutually agreed target of USD five billion. Highlighting Pakistan's investor-friendly policies, he invited Turkish companies to expand their investment footprint in Pakistan and the Turkish side to share its expertise to assist in Pakistan's structural reforms, economic growth and development efforts. (end)
