403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seoul To Comply With Current Defense Cost-Sharing Deal Terms With US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 9 (KUNA) -- South Korea said on Wednesday it will comply with terms of the defense cost-sharing deal with the US, after US President Donald Trump said Seoul should pay for its own defense, according to Yonhap News Agency.
"Our government's stance is that it will implement the 12th Special Measures Agreement (SMA), which was validly concluded and in effect," the Foreign Ministry said, referring to the defense cost-sharing deal signed by the allies last year.
Trump said late Tuesday that South Korea pays the US "very little" for America's military support and should pay for its own defense, amid expectations that he would demand the Asian ally shoulder a greater security burden.
Last year, Seoul and Washington signed the 12th SMA, under which Korea is to pay KRW 1.52 trillion (USD 1.11 billion) next year, up from KRW 1.40 trillion (USD 1.02 billion) this year.
About 28,500 US soldiers are stationed in South Korea to deter and counter potential threats from North Korea.
The Koreas remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. (end)
mk
"Our government's stance is that it will implement the 12th Special Measures Agreement (SMA), which was validly concluded and in effect," the Foreign Ministry said, referring to the defense cost-sharing deal signed by the allies last year.
Trump said late Tuesday that South Korea pays the US "very little" for America's military support and should pay for its own defense, amid expectations that he would demand the Asian ally shoulder a greater security burden.
Last year, Seoul and Washington signed the 12th SMA, under which Korea is to pay KRW 1.52 trillion (USD 1.11 billion) next year, up from KRW 1.40 trillion (USD 1.02 billion) this year.
About 28,500 US soldiers are stationed in South Korea to deter and counter potential threats from North Korea.
The Koreas remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment