Boxwood Partners Advises International Franchise Professionals Group On Sale To CNL Strategic Capital

Founded in 2012 by CEO Don Daszkowski, IFPG has established itself as a leader in the franchise industry, earning the distinction as the No. 1 franchise broker network on Entrepreneur magazine's list of top franchise suppliers for six consecutive years. IFPG's partnership with Princeton Equity Group has driven transformative growth since 2022, further solidifying its position as a premier resource for franchise professionals.

"We are proud to have supported Don, Matt, and the Princeton team, alongside IFPG and its stakeholders, in this transaction," said Brian Alas, Managing Partner at Boxwood. "IFPG's innovation, strong partnership with Princeton, and outstanding industry reputation make it a leader in the franchise sector."

Boxwood continues to establish itself within the franchise services sector having now advised on 4 transactions in the sector including, IFPG, Franchise Fastlane, FranDevCo, and iFranchise Group over the last 3 years.

"Boxwood's franchise expertise and guidance throughout the process was instrumental," said Daszkowski . "We are excited for this next chapter with CNL Strategic Capital and grateful for the dedication of our team and advisors who helped make this possible."

Boxwood and BrightTower served as the financial advisors to IFPG and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer Feld LLP served as legal counsel.

Boxwood Partners continues to strengthen its role as a trusted advisor to both franchisors and franchisees, successfully facilitating numerous buy-side and sell-side transactions across the franchise industry, including home services, wellness, home care, and more. To learn more about Boxwood Partners, please visit .

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC , is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other essential transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit

