American Jewish University (AJU) Selects Valley Beth Shalom (VBS) To Carry On Hebrew Studies Program Legacy

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Beth Shalom (VBS) , one of the largest and most vibrant synagogues and Jewish schools in Los Angeles, is proud to announce that it will inherit American Jewish University's (AJU) world-class online Hebrew and adult educational programs. The Community Hebrew Program at VBS will continue AJU's legacy of enriching Jewish life through accessible Hebrew study resources.

Starting the third week of July, summer classes, including "Modern Hebrew ," "Prayer Book Hebrew ," and "Biblical Hebrew ," will be offered at various levels to empower individuals seeking to enhance their Hebrew proficiency and embark on a journey of deeper learning.

Learning Hebrew is the key that unlocks Jewish literacy for the Jewish people. Everything from biblical studies to prayer, from ordering a coffee today in Tel Aviv to understanding the unfolding Israeli culture, becomes more accessible with greater Hebrew proficiency. As a language that has run throughout Jewish tradition for thousands of years, Hebrew is a crucial DNA marker, binding the Jewish people.

Valley Beth Shalom's Senior Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz emphasizes the importance of migrating AJU's Hebrew program to VBS. "Valley Beth Shalom holds adult education as a core value. It was true for my predecessors Rabbi Schulweis and Rabbi Feinstein, and it is true for me, as well. Now, through an online platform, we can sustain the classes for its 250+ students and begin to offer Hebrew learning opportunities to students around the country. VBS is looking forward to a bright future with our burgeoning Community Hebrew program," he concludes.

Jay Sanderson, President of American Jewish University, comments, "American Jewish University is deeply proud to see our beloved Hebrew program find a new home at Valley Beth Shalom, where it will continue to thrive and serve our community. This transition ensures that learners of all ages will keep discovering the beauty of Hebrew in a vibrant, supportive environment. We're grateful to VBS for their partnership and shared commitment to Jewish education," he adds.

For more than 75 years, VBS has offered top-quality and meaningful adult learning opportunities to the Los Angeles community. VBS's clergy understands that greater Jewish literacy and connection with Israel can be accomplished through familiarity with Hebrew. The addition of a Hebrew Department to augment its education offerings is the culmination of VBS's years of support and solidarity with Israel.

Learn more about the Community Hebrew Program at VBS and register for Summer classes here:

SOURCE Valley Beth Shalom (VBS)

