The Hanover Insurance Group Enhances Workers' Compensation Onboarding Program

WORCESTER, Mass., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG ) announced today it has enhanced its workers' compensation onboarding program, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and differentiated service for mid-sized commercial clients.

All new workers' compensation policyholders and the majority of renewals with premiums over $100,000 now have access to expanded benefits, including a dedicated claims liaison and access to a self-service claims portal, previously offered exclusively to larger accounts. The portal, called Hanover Claims Manager, enables policyholders to manage claims more efficiently and gain a deeper level of insight with flexible search, filter and view options, and the ability to flag key claims for tracking. These enhancements are designed to help business owners maximize the value of their insurance programs through personalized, proactive support.

"We continue to invest in value-added workers' compensation solutions," said Matthew S. Mitchell, president, middle market at The Hanover. "We are deeply committed to helping our customers protect their businesses and employees. By further enhancing our onboarding program, we are making it easier and more accessible for our mid-sized customers to take full advantage of The Hanover's distinctive services, providing them access to resources typically provided to the large account market. "

Key enhancements:



Dedicated claims liaison: Eligible policyholders now have access to a dedicated claims professional, providing personalized guidance and helping businesses navigate the claims process with greater ease and confidence. Expanded access to Hanover Claims Manager portal: This platform provides detailed insight into claims activity, including viewing adjuster notes and easy data exporting, and enables customers to proactively implement risk management strategies working in partnership with their Hanover Risk Solutions professionals.

These enhancements are in addition to the existing tailored onboarding program, offered to all accounts with $50,000 or more in premium. The onboarding program provides a customized experience for mid-sized workers' compensation policyholders, delivered through dedicated risk management consultants, including:



Online self-service tools for billing, claims, premium audit and risk management

A comprehensive review of the Hanover Work Safe program, a holistic approach to workplace safety and risk management, including assessment, on-demand training and safety resources specific to the industry and policy, as well as discounts

Access to Nurse Triage 24 for immediate injury response from registered nurses Medical network information to help find quality care and reduce treatment costs

"With our enhanced onboarding program, our workers' compensation customers will receive more personalized support from our dedicated Risk Solutions consultants, helping them to identify opportunities to improve worker safety, access industry-specific trainings and implement tools like wearable sensors," said Christina S. Villena, vice president, Risk Solutions and premium audit at The Hanover. "This tailored, dedicated support will provide an exceptional customer experience that empowers businesses to reduce their risk and improve their outcomes."

For more information about The Hanover's workers' compensation solutions and onboarding program, visit .

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.