Nancy's Plumbing: Antioch's Trusted, Family-Owned Plumbing Company Offering Reliable Service

Nancy's Plumbing , a family-owned and operated plumbing company based in Antioch, CA, continues to gain recognition as a reliable, affordable, and trusted source for professional plumbing services in Contra Costa County and the surrounding areas. With over a decade of dedicated service, Nancy's Plumbing has built its reputation on honesty, timely service, and the unwavering commitment to treat every home as if it were their own.

Nancy's Plumbing offers a wide range of plumbing solutions, including drain cleaning, sewer line repairs and replacements, water heater repairs and replacements, tankless water heater service repair and installation, gas line leak detection and repair, main water line leak detection and repair, new water filtration systems installation, and more. Whether it's a clogged drain, a leaking water heater, or a complex sewer line replacement, Nancy's Plumbing has the tools, expertise, and dedication needed to handle any residential plumbing need efficiently.

"At Nancy's Plumbing, we understand how stressful plumbing issues can be for homeowners," said Nancy Montero, owner of Nancy's Plumbing. "That's why our mission has always been to provide our community with reliable, timely, and high-quality plumbing services at fair prices. We believe that plumbing work should never add to your stress, and we make it our responsibility to ensure the job is done right the first time."

Nancy Montero, a respected figure in the Antioch business community, founded Nancy's Plumbing with the vision of creating a company where customers feel valued and heard, and where the quality of workmanship speaks for itself. With a focus on integrity and a customer-first approach, Nancy's Plumbing has become the go-to plumber for many homeowners in the Contra Costa County region.

The Nancy's Plumbing team consists of experienced, licensed, and highly trained plumbing professionals who prioritize cleanliness and respect in every home they enter. From wearing shoe covers to using protective floor coverings, the team ensures that one's home is left as clean as it was before they arrived, providing peace of mind to homeowners who expect professionalism and care.

"We truly believe that how we leave a customer's home is just as important as the quality of work we deliver," said Montero. "Every customer deserves to feel respected, heard, and valued, and we take that responsibility seriously."

Nancy's Plumbing is known for responding quickly to plumbing emergencies and scheduled service calls, understanding that plumbing issues can disrupt daily routines and lead to costly damages if not addressed promptly. The company prides itself on transparent communication, ensuring customers are informed throughout the entire process, from the initial inspection to project completion.

The team at Nancy's Plumbing also offers upfront, honest pricing with no hidden fees, giving customers confidence and clarity before any work begins.

As a family-owned business rooted in the Antioch community, Nancy's Plumbing deeply values the relationships built with homeowners across Contra Costa County over the years. Nancy Montero expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the continued trust and support the community has shown her team.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support that the Contra Costa County community has shown us over the years," said Montero. "We would not be where we are today without the families who have trusted us with their homes and plumbing needs. It's a privilege to serve this community, and we look forward to continuing to provide reliable and affordable plumbing services for many years to come."

With a clear commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Nancy's Plumbing has established itself as a trusted plumbing company that homeowners in Antioch and Contra Costa County can rely on. Whether it's a minor plumbing repair or a major plumbing project, the team at Nancy's Plumbing is equipped with the knowledge and expertise to handle it with efficiency and care.

For homeowners seeking a plumbing company that combines family values with professional expertise, Nancy's Plumbing stands ready to deliver exceptional service, timely solutions, and peace of mind. To learn more visit their website at or call (925) 350-0182.

About Nancy's Plumbing

Nancy's Plumbing is a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving Antioch, CA, and the greater Contra Costa County area for over a decade. They specialize in drain cleaning, sewer line repairs and replacements, water heater services, leak detection and repair, water filtration systems, and general plumbing needs, offering high-quality services at fair prices while treating each customer's home as their own.

Nancy's Plumbing

Nancy Montero

(925) 350-0182

3025 Terrace View Ave

Antioch, CA 94531

CONTACT: Nancy Montero