Rooted In Truth: A New Resource Guides Students In Their Faith

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cedarville University Professors Co-Author new book

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world of rapid change and growing uncertainty, a new book aims to anchor young adults in something unchanging - the truth of Scripture.“Rooted in Truth” is a practical, theologically rich resource designed to help high school graduates and college freshmen navigate questions of faith, identity and purpose through a biblical lens.

Co-authored by Cedarville University staff members Dr. Jon Wood , vice president for student life and Christian ministries , and Dr. Trent Rogers , dean of the school of biblical and theological studies , the book draws from years of mentoring students. Their experience walking alongside young adults inspired a work that blends biblical wisdom with relatable, real-life application.

“Rooted in Truth” draws on Psalm 1, which portrays the righteous person as a tree planted by streams of water - strong, fruitful and enduring. That is the vision Wood and Rogers have for every student who reads the book: to be deeply rooted in biblical truth and equipped to flourish in a shifting world. It was released on July 8 by Christian Focus and is available at your local bookstore and distributor.

“We love college students and wanted to create something that would meet them right where they are,” said Wood.“College is a season where so many major life decisions are made - faith, vocation, relationships and worldview are being shaped. We wanted to offer a resource that connects those questions to biblical truth.”

The book is organized around 20 key questions divided into four categories: spiritual growth, purpose and vocation, Christian apologetics and relationships. Each chapter concludes with reflection questions, making the book suitable for personal devotion or group study.

Rather than presenting theology in a textbook format,“Rooted in Truth” aims to be deeply scriptural while remaining accessible to younger readers.

“We didn't want fluff, and we didn't want overly complex theological jargon either,” Wood explained.“We wanted to write in a way that draws students into the Bible and helps them see its relevance to every area of life.”

Bringing together their academic specialties - Rogers in New Testament studies and Wood in theology and leadership - the co-authors crafted a book that is both biblically grounded and culturally aware.

“Students today are asking different questions than they were 20 years ago,” said Wood.“Our goal was to help them think wisely and biblically in a world that often encourages them to create their own truth.”

While the book stands on its own, it is also designed to serve as a discipleship tool for parents, pastors and youth leaders guiding students through foundational life questions.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences, and professional fields. With 6,384 students, it ranks among Ohio's largest private universities and is recognized by The Wall Street Journal as being among the nation's top three evangelical universities. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics, and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu .

Written by Allison Craft

Photo Caption

1- Rooted in Truth – Answers to student's questions through a biblical perspective, with the hopes of preparing them for life's next steps.

Attachment

Rooted in Truth

CONTACT: Mark D. Weinstein Cedarville University 937-532-6885 (m) ...