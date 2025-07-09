Sir Ian Mckellen Portrait To Be Unveiled At London Biennale

Sir Ian McKellen Portrait by Dorian Radu

Artist Dorian Radu with the portrait painting of Sir Ian McKellen

Dorian Radu Fine Art & Commissions - Logo

The iconic Gandalf actor offers high praise for the work, debuting in Chelsea on the 16th of July

- Sir Ian McKellenLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The London Biennale is set to unveil a striking, yet intimate oil portrait of legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen, painted by award-winning artist Dorian Radu , at the Chelsea Old Town Hall.Sir Ian himself has commended the portrait, stating it does "a remarkable job at capturing my likeness with accuracy and liveliness."Founder of the London Biennale and art expert Peter Gagliardi adds: "Dorian Radu's masterpiece is an exceptionally executed and expressive portrait of the utmost elegance that has eloquently captured the character, personality and timeless presence of Sir Ian. We are deeply honoured to be able to celebrate such a figure with this portrait."Artist Dorian Radu has exhibited his work at some of the UK's most respected venues, including the Royal Scottish Academy, Mall Galleries, and Compton Verney. He also appeared on the television series Sky Portrait Artist of the Year, painting Matthew Goode and DJ Trevor Nelson MBE.Though known for large-scale works, at the age of 26 Dorian has also been inducted into the Royal Society of Miniature Painters, Sculptors and Gravers, which operates under the patronage of HM King Charles III, after winning the prestigious Gold Memorial Bowl- the world's most esteemed award for miniature painting, which can be awarded only once in an artist's lifetime.Reflecting on the portrait, Dorian shares: "I wanted to celebrate not only Sir Ian's extraordinary legacy in theatre and film, but also his enduring human warmth and vitality. Seeing him in The Lord of the Rings made me want to study facial micro-expressions in depth, which naturally led me to portrait painting. This piece marks a full-circle moment for me."The portrait will be exhibited at the London Biennale between the 16th and 20th of July. With limited exhibition dates and high attendance expected, early visits are encouraged.

Dorian Radu

Dorian Radu Fine Art

+44 7309 242606

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.