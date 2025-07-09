AJ Manufacturing Introduces Rock Wool Insulated Panels And Doors For Ahus

AJ Manufacturing's Rock Wool panel

New panel offers significantly enhanced heat- and moisture-resistance options

BLOOMER, WI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AJ Manufacturing Inc. has announced the availability of a new rock wool-insulated door and wall panel for air handling unit (AHU) applications. AJ Manufacturing Inc. (AJ) is a U.S.-based international leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance door and wall panel products.The rock wool panels, which are available in 2” and 4” thicknesses and a variety of widths and lengths, have a flame spread index and smoke development index of 0, with a maximum service temperature of 1200° F compared to the maximum temperature of 225° F of standard foam insulation.Rock wool insulation brings several advantages to applications:*Superior Fire Resistance: Rock wool is made from stone and is non-combustible, capable of withstanding extremely high temperatures*Higher R Value Per Inch: Rock wool provides a higher and more stable insulating value when compared to other mass insulation like fiberglass, which helps maintain designed performance and reduces condensation.*Excellent Sound Absorption: Its dense structure effectively absorbs and reduces sound transmission*Moisture Resistance: Rock wool is naturally water resistant and won't absorb moisture, which prevents mold and mildew growth*Durability: Rock wool is known for its long lifespan and resistance to degradationThe new rock wool panels are incorporated to follow AJ's popular cakepan design using overlapping aluminum or steel sheets, with the addition of indented panel sides and side fasteners to secure the pans and keep the fasteners from protruding from the side of the panel, giving the rock wool panels the same profile as the foam-injected cakepan models.That small but thoughtful adjustment is already proving popular with AHU manufacturers like Integra Mission Critical:“We chose the rock wool panels and doors from AJ because of the flame and smoke requirements for our AHUs in mission-critical Data Center applications,” said one of Integra's design engineers.“Equally important, we found that AJ's decision to recess the connecting fasteners allowed us to stay true to our design and build tolerance limits without having to make any alterations to accommodate protruding hardware.”Mirroring the cakepan models, the rock wool door panels also have viewport and testport capabilities.For more information about rock wool panels, contact the AJ via its website at ajdoor/contact or via email at ....

