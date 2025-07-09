RBLP Leadership Certifications Is Authorizing New Training Partners In California
BURBANK, Calif., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you enjoy helping people achieve their professional goals, then becoming an RBLP Authorized Training Partner (ATP) might be for you!
RBLP Training Partners own and operate their own businesses. They provide prep training for our leadership certification exams. Exam prep training is typically conducted on Saturdays or weeknights, so it's an opportunity that can be worked alongside a full-time job.
At RBLP, we understand that we can't be successful unless our training partners are successful. Our staff is dedicated to supporting the entrepreneurial aspirations of every partner. Plus, our partners keep 100% of the revenue they generate from teaching RBLP exam prep training.
RBLP is authorizing new Training Partners in the following California metro areas:
Bakersfield, Chico, El Centro, Fresno, Hanford, Los Angeles County, Merced, Modesto, Napa, Oakland, Orange County, Redding, Riverside County, Sacramento, Salinas, San Bernardino County, San Diego County, San Francisco, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, San Rafael, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Santa Rosa, Stockton, Vallejo, Ventura County, Visalia, and Yuba City.
What's required?
-
Leadership experience at a senior manager level.
Ability to follow established guidelines and systems.
Strong management and leadership skills.
Focus on delivering excellent customer service.
Meeting customer expectations to build loyalty.
Ability to handle challenges and solve problems.
Strong interpersonal skills to build relationships.
Ability to clearly convey goals and expectations.
About RBLP Leadership Certifications
Since our founding in 2018, we have issued thousands of leadership certifications to aspiring, new, experienced, and senior managers working in all types of organizations. Our certified leaders know how to build and lead resilient teams.
Getting the work done can be hard in any organization. Resilient teams thrive in challenging environments because they can overcome adversity, adapt, and grow together. Leaders build resilient teams by creating a positive climate, developing cohesion, and providing purpose. Building resilient teams makes problem-solving, improvement, innovation, and change possible.
Learn more about the RBLP Leadership Certifications
Contact Mark Holman at [email protected] to get more info about becoming an RBLP ATP.
