Investors Eye Boom In The Safety, Security, And Smart Building Systems M&A Market Amid Strong Demand And Consolidation Opportunities

"Solutions catering to safety, security, and smart building systems continue to see a high level of customer demand, which in turn is fueling growing interest from the investor community," said Andrew Petryk, Head of BGL's Industrials vertical. "The swift pace of technology adoption underscores the considerable growth potential available to these areas and presents compelling investment opportunities to strategic and financial investors alike."

Inside the report, BGL examines these markets and why they continue to drive outsized M&A demand across the broader Building Products industry.

Key takeaways include:



What key drivers will stimulate a greater emphasis on workplace safety and security

How an increasing focus on sustainability and digital transformation is leading to a smart technology boom across new and existing building infrastructure. The notable transactions that signal growing participation by strategic and financial investors in the safety, security, and smart building systems market

Private equity and corporations have shown growing interest in the safety, security, and smart building systems space, a fragmented industry that is seeing growing consolidation as participants seek acquisitions to drive scale and innovation driven by demand for integrated product and service solutions. As firms increasingly leverage technology to protect and safeguard physical and human assets and improve building performance, trends within the space are expected to accelerate in the coming years.

BGL's Building Products investment banking team is highly experienced in the residential, commercial construction, and infrastructure segments. We have successfully completed building products M&A transactions across a wide range of end markets, from basic building materials such as aggregates, lumber, and pavers and pre-cast products to complex fenestration extrusions, glass fabrications, curtain wall, and highly engineered specialty coatings. Our expertise also extends to key interior and exterior products, including windows and doors, flooring, cabinetry, and other essential building components.

