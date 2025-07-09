Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Retired Public Employees' Association Of California: Alleged Calpers Financial Mismanagement Sparks Landmark Crowdfunding For Investigation


2025-07-09 02:31:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "For too long, questionable investment decisions and excessive management fees have raised red flags without sufficient accountability," stated RPEA President Margaret Brown. "This is a necessary action exposing possible wrongdoing, encouraging reform, and protecting our retirement benefits from irresponsible actions," Brown said.

"CalPERS is underfunded, which is dangerous. This sends a clear message that our financial futures are not negotiable."

Post thi

RPEA's advocacy and pressure through its membership and the public has caused CalPERS to make meaningful course corrections in the past. RPEA's goal with this investigation is to compel a reduction of investment fees, curtail exposure to high-risk assets, and increase transparency of CalPERS operations.

"Our goal is not to criticize but to catalyze reform," said J.J. Jelincic, former CalPERS Board Member and RPEA Health Benefits Director. "CalPERS is underfunded, which is dangerous. This action sends a clear message that our financial futures are not negotiable."

RPEA believes CalPERS owes accountability to its 2.3 million members and can bolster reform for other retirement systems. To see the NBC breaking story about RPEA's crowdfunding initiative , visit the RPEA website ( ). You may donate to the initiative at the website or visit:

SOURCE Retired Public Employees' Association of California

MENAFN09072025003732001241ID1109780839

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search