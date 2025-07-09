Retired Public Employees' Association Of California: Alleged Calpers Financial Mismanagement Sparks Landmark Crowdfunding For Investigation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For too long, questionable investment decisions and excessive management fees have raised red flags without sufficient accountability," stated RPEA President Margaret Brown. "This is a necessary action exposing possible wrongdoing, encouraging reform, and protecting our retirement benefits from irresponsible actions," Brown said.

"CalPERS is underfunded, which is dangerous. This sends a clear message that our financial futures are not negotiable."

Post thi

RPEA's advocacy and pressure through its membership and the public has caused CalPERS to make meaningful course corrections in the past. RPEA's goal with this investigation is to compel a reduction of investment fees, curtail exposure to high-risk assets, and increase transparency of CalPERS operations.

"Our goal is not to criticize but to catalyze reform," said J.J. Jelincic, former CalPERS Board Member and RPEA Health Benefits Director. "CalPERS is underfunded, which is dangerous. This action sends a clear message that our financial futures are not negotiable."

RPEA believes CalPERS owes accountability to its 2.3 million members and can bolster reform for other retirement systems. To see the NBC breaking story about RPEA's crowdfunding initiative , visit the RPEA website ( ). You may donate to the initiative at the website or visit:

SOURCE Retired Public Employees' Association of California