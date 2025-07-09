'We Apologise': UAE Group Takes 'Full Responsibility' For Confusion Over Lifetime Golden Visa

A Dubai-based group in the middle of the controversial claims about a “lifetime UAE Golden Visa” has taken full responsibility for the purported nomination-based resident initiative, including references to a fixed Dh100,000 fee.

In a statement sent exclusively to Khaleej Times on Wednesday, a day after the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) issued a strong statement debunking such claim of “lifetime visa” arrangement, Rayad Group said:“(We) acknowledge the recent media coverage and public discussions regarding a purported nomination-based UAE Golden Visa initiative, including references to a fixed Dh100,000 fee and a so-called“lifetime visa” arrangement.

Recommended For You

“To clarify, the initiative in question was part of an exploratory collaboration between the Rayad Group and licenced partners specialising in immigration services. This effort (was) aimed (at assessing) the feasibility of providing advisory support for Golden Visa applications to eligible individuals, particularly those aligned with the strategic priorities of the UAE.”

Rayad Group underscored:“All visa decisions remain solely under the jurisdiction of the relevant UAE government authorities. Our role has been limited to providing private advisory support to individuals, at their own discretion, seeking to apply through existing legal pathways.

“We have always maintained that application facilitation does not imply entitlement, nor does it bypass official procedures,” the Dubai based group added.

“We concur with the statement issued by the ICP, which affirms that all Golden Visa applications must be processed through official, government-approved channels.

Rayad Group“apologised unreservedly for the public confusion caused by recent reports and commentary”, adding:“We take full responsibility for ensuring future communications are clear, accurate, and consistent with the UAE's stringent regulatory frameworks.”

'Misquoted'

Rayad Group underscored:“We also wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge that certain public comments made by Rayad Group's Managing Director were misplaced and have contributed to the misinterpretation of our role and the nature of the initiative in question.

“These statements did not accurately reflect our intent, our scope of services, or the limitations of our authority in relation to the UAE Golden Visa programme. To reiterate with full clarity: no guaranteed visa, fixed-price programme, or lifetime UAE residency product currently exists, and the Rayad Group does not offer, support, participate, or endorse any such arrangement.

“Due to the confusion caused, the Rayad Group is discontinuing private advisory services for Golden Visas,” the statement ended.

Limited role

Meanwhile, the other entity caught in the controversy, VFS ETM Services-FZCO (a business unit of the VFS Global group), issued a separate statement to Khaleej Times on Wednesday, saying their role“was strictly limited to informing interested individuals about the services.”

“VFS ETM Services-FZCO entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Rayad Group Management LLE FZ. Rayad Group authorised VFS ETM to receive enquiries from individuals interested in the UAE Golden Visa scheme,” read the statement.

“Our role was strictly limited to informing interested individuals about the services offered by the Rayad Group and directing such individuals to Rayad Group. It was the responsibility of the Rayad Group to share profile of such interested individuals with the competent authority authorised to take the final decision on the eligibility to apply for the visa,” VFS ETM Services added, noting:“We continue to comply fully with all the applicable laws and regulations in the UAE.

ICP reaction

On Tuesday, July 8, the ICP debunked rumours“circulating in some local and foreign media and websites about the UAE granting a lifetime Golden Visa for a number of nationalities.”

The ICP underscored“all UAE Golden Visa applications are managed exclusively through official government channels within the country, and no internal or external advisory body is considered an approved party in the application process.”“The categories of golden residence, their conditions and controls are determined in accordance with the UAE laws, legislation and official ministerial decisions,” ICP added, noting:“Those wishing to know the (requirements for UAE Golden Visa) can obtain them through the ICP website or smart application.”

Several Indian media organisations and a few UAE-based entities carried the press release, which the ICP said was published on Monday, July 7“without the support of the law or referring to the competent authorities in the UAE". Khaleej Times did not carry the news and immediately sought an official statement from ICP on Monday, July 7.

The ICP did not identify the source of the alleged unverified press release but noted“a legal action will be taken against the entities that launched these rumours in an attempt to obtain money from those wishing to live and reside in the UAE by exploiting their dreams and ambitions in a decent life and a safe and stable living.”

The ICP called on the public to always refer to official sources to ensure the validity of the required procedures, by going to the official website or calling the call centre (600522222).