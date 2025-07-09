Continued Growth At Truxton Wealth Leads To Advisor Promotions

Since joining Truxton in 2018, Mr. Patton has served in a range of key roles including Portfolio Analyst, Financial Advisor, and Associate Wealth Advisor. His well-rounded experience, working with individual clients, families, non-profit boards, and partnerships, has made a significant impact on both Truxton's clients and business. He has played a critical role in refining processes, leading complex client initiatives, and coordinating seamlessly with other advisors to deliver comprehensive wealth strategies. Buck continues to elevate his work for the benefit of Truxton's clients and team, earning certifications as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® practitioner.

“Buck has made a lasting impact since joining Truxton in 2018,” said Drew Mallory, Senior Managing Director and Chief Fiduciary Officer.“He's a true team player, a lifelong learner, and a trusted advisor whose clients genuinely enjoy working with him.”

Mr. Warner joined Truxton Wealth in 2024 as an Assistant Vice President, Wealth Advisor, and has quickly become a key contributor. Known for his strategic thinking, technical expertise, and client-first mindset, Brandt has enhanced internal operations, tackled complexity with ease, and quickly built trust among clients and colleagues. A licensed attorney and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional, Brandt earned his J.D. cum laude from the University of Tennessee College of Law with a concentration in Business Transactions.

“Brandt quickly became a major contributor to the Truxton Wealth team,” said Drew Mallory.“He has improved core processes and brings a strategic mindset to helping high-net-worth families move forward on important initiatives. We're excited to see his continued growth at Truxton.”

