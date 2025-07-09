Maha CM Instructs Coordination Among Concerned Departments For Construction Of New Medical Colleges
He instructed that the land should be made available on priority. He gave these instructions at the meeting held today to review the availability of space and the construction progress of under-construction medical colleges and hospitals.
The Chief Minister said that the government has approved the construction of new government medical colleges in Washim, Bhandara, Ambernath and Palghar. The local people's representatives and the district administration should inspect the available sites and select the sites.
A time-bound plan should be made to appoint a consultancy firm for these works and complete the ancillary matters on time. The local administration should ensure that there is no delay in any work.
He said that work is underway on government medical colleges with a capacity of 100 students and 430-bed hospitals in Sindhudurg, Jalna, Amravati, Washim, Wardha, Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Parbhani and Hingoli. Additional funds are required to provide facilities in these colleges. He ordered that the Public Works Department submit a revised comprehensive proposal for all the works before a high-level committee, as per the rules of the National Medical Commission.
Meanwhile, the Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse told the state assembly that the admissions will be cancelled if it is found that forged documents have been used to get admission in private schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. He was replying to a question raised by Sanjay Gaikwad and Namita Mundada through a calling attention motion.
“The RTE Act provides for reserving 25 per cent of seats in private and unaided schools for students from economically weaker and disadvantaged groups. Under this scheme, such students are admitted to schools in their area from the first day. For this, the annual income of the parents must be within Rs 1 lakh. There is no provision for changing schools once admission is granted,” said Minister Bhuse.
He added that complaints have been received that some schools are conducting separate classes for students admitted under RTE, and strict action will be taken after investigating the matter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment