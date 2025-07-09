Obsidian Security Expands Go-To-Market Leadership Team To Scale Saas Protection In The Age Of AI

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Obsidian Security, the leading SaaS security platform trusted by global enterprises including Snowflake, T-Mobile, and Pure Storage, today announced the expansion of its go-to-market leadership team with five strategic appointments. These hires position Obsidian to scale its operations as the company addresses the rapidly evolving security challenges posed by agentic AI and accelerates toward long-term growth and IPO readiness.

The company has appointed Alison Tierney as VP of Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy, Corey Elinburg as Field Chief Technology Officer, Brian McHenry as Vice President (VP) of Worldwide Solutions Engineering, Tina Lei as VP of Revenue Marketing, and Tyler Mihevc to lead Mid-Market expansion. These appointments build upon Obsidian's recent hire of Chief Product Officer (CPO) Khanh Tran , former VP of Product Management at CrowdStrike, as the company assembles an industry-leading executive team. These leadership additions come as organizations worldwide grapple with unprecedented SaaS security risks driven by AI-powered attacks, application sprawl, embedded co-pilots, and AI agents leveraging overly permissive OAuth tokens.

“We're proud to welcome leaders who have chosen Obsidian because they share in our mission and recognize the momentum we've built,” said Brian Murphy, Chief Revenue Officer of Obsidian Security.“Their confidence and expertise strengthen our ability to scale every part of our go-to-market engine-from engineering and sales to mid-market expansion and international strategy. As our customers face growing pressure to secure their SaaS environments while driving innovation, our success in meeting those demands depends on the strength of our team. This is a strategic inflection point, and we're fully committed to increasing our market impact and driving long-term revenue growth.”

Addressing AI's Double-Edged Impact on SaaS Security

Agentic AI offers powerful productivity gains but also introduces new risks. While these agents streamline workflows and enhance efficiency, they expand the attack surface by leveraging the same integration mechanism used by SaaS-to-SaaS integrations. AI-embedded SaaS tools and autonomous systems operating with excessive permissions via longstanding OAuth connections magnify the SaaS-to-SaaS integration blindspot.

Obsidian's foundational Knowledge Graph provides a unique advantage in solving this problem. By unifying SaaS, endpoint, network, and identity data, Obsidian delivers the contextual insight necessary to understand not just what AI agents are accessing, but how that access fits within the broader ecosystem of application relationships and user behaviors.

The platform's deep visibility into application usage-enriched with workload context and in-app activity monitoring-enables Obsidian to detect subtle OAuth token anomalies that signal malicious or compromised AI agents. This intimate understanding of SaaS interconnections is exactly what's required to secure environments where autonomous agents have become new actors.

Building on this foundation, Obsidian is partnering with Fortune 500 customers to bring to market enterprise-tested solutions to safely and rapidly adopt Agentic AI.

Leadership Team Brings Proven Scale Experience



Alison Tierney , VP of GTM Strategy, joins from Snowflake, where she served as SVP of Sales and VP of Global Sales Strategy, driving global expansion and scaling high-growth sales organizations. She also held sales leadership roles at AppDynamics and Oracle. At Obsidian, Tierney will focus on building unified go-to-market strategies and leading international expansion.

Corey Elinburg , Field Chief Technology Officer, brings over 26 years of enterprise security leadership experience. Previously the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at CommonSpirit Health (parent organization of Dignity Health), Elinburg oversaw security and IT operations for more than 175,000 employees across 2,200+ care sites in 24 states. He brings invaluable perspective on securing large-scale, distributed organizations.

Brian McHenry , VP of Worldwide Solutions Engineering, joins from F5, where he spent 16 years building and leading the global security practice for technical sales. He set global security sales strategy and played key roles in the $1B acquisition of Shape Security and $500M acquisition of Volterra. His deep experience scaling security solutions makes him well-positioned to lead Obsidian's technical sales efforts globally.

Tina Lei , VP of Revenue Marketing, brings extensive growth marketing expertise from NinjaOne, where she advanced from Performance Marketing Specialist to VP of Growth over nearly seven years. Lei led digital marketing, website optimization, and product-led growth, managing multi-million-dollar budgets and building high-performing teams. Tyler Mihevc leads Obsidian's Mid-Market revenue team. He brings proven sales leadership from high-growth companies including Craft (Worldwide VP of Sales), PredictHQ (VP of Worldwide Sales and Customer Success), and senior roles at Okta. His appointment strengthens Obsidian's ability to serve organizations navigating AI-integrated business environments.

Scaling for Long-Term Growth

Built by security leaders who previously redefined endpoint and identity security at CrowdStrike, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, and Cylance, Obsidian Security protects more than 200 organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand-including many of the world's largest Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies.

The company secures business-critical SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and hundreds of other enterprise tools that drive modern work. Obsidian operates data centers in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia to ensure robust protection for its global customer base. The company's modular approach to SaaS security allows it to meet the needs of large and small enterprises.

“AI is changing the threat landscape faster than most organizations can respond,” said Hasan Imam, CEO of Obsidian Security.“This moment demands leadership that understands both the scale of the challenge and the urgency of the opportunity. We're building a team that's done this before-so we can stay ahead of emerging threats and deliver on the promise of safe, scalable AI adoption.”

About Obsidian Security

Obsidian Security is the leading SaaS security platform, trusted by global enterprises like Snowflake, T-Mobile, and Pure Storage. We protect over 200 global organizations, including many of the world's largest Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies with data center availability in North America, EMEA, and APAC. Backed by top investors like Greylock, we're closing a critical gap: securing the SaaS apps where business happens like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and hundreds more. Our platform reduces risk, detects and responds to threats, and prevents breaches at the source. Obsidian was built by leaders who redefined endpoint and identity security at CrowdStrike, Okta, Cylance, and Carbon Black. Now, we're tackling the next frontier: securing SaaS in the era of agentic AI. As AI tools gain access to sensitive data through integrations, Obsidian uniquely detects human and non-human identity compromise and manages integration risk.

For more information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink