Bluetooth Mesh Messaging App Pioneered By Twitter Co‐Founder

Jack Dorsey, the co‐founder of Twitter and current head of Block, has introduced Bitchat, a peer‐to‐peer encrypted messaging tool that operates entirely without internet or cellular networks, relying instead on Bluetooth Low Energy mesh technology within a 300‐metre radius. It is currently available in beta via Apple's TestFlight, which has already reached its 10,000‐user capacity.

The app enables fully decentralised communication: messages hop from device to device using BLE mesh, allowing users to stay connected when internet access is unavailable or censored. Messaging channels can be secured with passwords, and a“Panic Mode” wipes all data instantly with a triple logo tap. No registration, phone number or email is required, and the system collects no user data. Messages are end‐to‐end encrypted using Curve25519 and AES‐GCM, with default ephemeral storage unless manually saved.

Dorsey revealed on X that he explored Bluetooth mesh networks over the weekend and shared a white paper on GitHub explaining the app's focus on resilient and private communication. The app is inspired by projects such as FireChat and Bridgefy-tools which have proven useful during protests and internet shutdowns, notably in Hong Kong. Bitchat extends this with a claimed effective range of over 300 metres-roughly triple that of Bridgefy-and plans to support Wi‐Fi Direct to broaden its mesh network capabilities.

Security features include anonymous usage without accounts, channels secured with AES encryption, and encrypted peer‐to‐peer private messaging between users. Group chats, IRC‐style commands and message compression are part of the design, as is adaptive battery optimisation to maintain device performance.

The app is currently exclusive to iOS and macOS via TestFlight, but Dorsey has indicated an Android version is under development. With the beta invite list full, a public release date has not yet been set. The company's white paper emphasises metadata avoidance and message ephemerality, citing alignment with Bitcoin's decentralised ethos by removing central authorities from communication.

Bitchat arrives amid growing interest in decentralised and resilient communications tools. Analysts note that while mesh networking apps are not new, few measure up in range, encryption rigour, or user privacy. Bridgefy, a notable precedent, was later criticised for cryptographic vulnerabilities, leading to adoption of the Signal protocol-while Bitchat claims to avoid similar pitfalls through robust encryption standards.

Potential use cases for Bitchat include crisis zones, natural disaster regions, remote areas lacking infrastructure, and locations under communication blackouts. Dorsey's track record-founding Twitter and later Bluesky, and his leadership of Block, notably through heavy investment in Bitcoin-signals a philosophical commitment to decentralisation, user autonomy and privacy.

The app's design also emphasises simplicity and anonymity: users generate transient peer IDs on each launch, eliminate central logs, and ensure messages are transient unless explicitly saved. Security is bolstered by the use of established encryption algorithms and protocols.

Despite promising technical architecture, questions remain about real‐world adoption. Bluetooth mesh networks depend on device density and proximity, raising concerns about reliability in low‐density areas. Battery consumption and performance under high traffic are also key concerns, though Dorsey's team is reportedly working on optimisation.

Competition in secure messaging is fierce: applications like Signal, Threema and Briar already offer encrypted and decentralised messaging with robust privacy guarantees. Signal remains a leader, storing no user data and widely used by security‐aware demographics. Briar uses Bluetooth, Wi‐Fi, Tor and USB relays to facilitate anonymous communication, particularly in censored environments. Threema provides account‐less encrypted messaging backed by a one‐time purchase model. These tools set the bar Bitchat must meet or exceed.

Bitchat's core innovation lies in its infrastructure‐free design and range, which may enable reliable communication in infrastructure‐compromised settings. Future enhancements, such as Wi‐Fi Direct support, group file sharing and cross‐platform compatibility, will determine whether it becomes a practical tool rather than an experimental curiosity.

