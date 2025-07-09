EQS-News: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Press Release: ad pepper Group increases majority stake in solute to over 60%

With this additional share acquisition, ad pepper Group is continuing its consistent growth strategy while maintaining its focus on integrated, technology-driven solutions in digital marketing. Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 9 July 2025 – ad pepper media International N.V., a leading corporate group for digital performance marketing, has increased its stake in solute Holding GmbH & Co. KG to 60.15 percent (previously 58.86 percent). The additional shares were acquired from Oeding Info GmbH (0.87 percent) and Telefonbuchverlag Ludwig Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG (0.42 percent). The purchase price is being paid in cash, based on the same valuation parameters used in the previous two increases of our shareholding. The transactions are subject to usual closing conditions. As previously announced in the ad hoc release dated 24 April 2025, solute will be included into the consolidated financial statements of the ad pepper Group's second quarter financial statements. ad pepper expects to further increase its stake in solute in the coming quarters. solute: Innovative growth driver within the ad pepper Group portfolio

With more than 100 connected platforms and direct access to ready-to-buy consumers, solute is a key growth driver in the ad pepper Group. Well-known comparison platforms such as billiger, shopping, and juuhu, along with a comprehensive B2B offering, enable online retailers to effectively expand reach and sustainably increase conversions. Through its close integration with the international affiliate network Webgains, a powerful, data-driven ecosystem is created for measurable performance campaigns across the entire customer journey. "By further increasing our stake in solute, we are sending a clear signal for growth and market leadership in digital performance marketing. This creates sustainable value for the ad pepper Group and reaffirms our commitment to our shareholders' interests. Together with solute, we are expanding our scalability and building a connected, platform-based ecosystem," says Dr Jens Körner, CEO of the ad pepper Group. About ad pepper Group

The ad pepper Group is a leading pan-European network of companies specialising in digital performance marketing. With AI-driven operations and automated processes embedded in all services, innovation is at the heart of its operations. Under the umbrella of ad pepper media International N.V., which has been operating since 1999 and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2000, the Group brings together four specialised segments: Webgains (affiliate marketing), ad agents (performance agency), ad pepper (lead generation & audience targeting) and solute (price comparison & marketplace solutions). With more than 350 employees across twelve European locations, the Group is committed to delivering data-driven, technology-powered marketing solutions that span the entire customer journey. About solute

solute GmbH, based in Karlsruhe, Germany, is a leading provider of digital price comparison solutions. In addition to well-known portals such as billiger, shopping and juhuu, the company is continuously developing new offerings along the customer journey – with the aim of helping online shops to target users more effectively and increase conversion rates. With a strong network and a wide range of B2B services, solute offers powerful reach for tomorrow's digital commerce. Press Contact

Yvonne Rogers

Head of Marketing

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

...

