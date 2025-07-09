EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

InTiCa Systems SE: Annual General Meeting 2025 – All items on the agenda approved by a large majority

09.07.2025 / 13:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

InTiCa Systems SE: Annual General Meeting 2025 – All items on the agenda approved by a large majority Routine elections to Supervisory Board; Dr. Hönig elected as a new member Orders on hand of EUR 76.7 million as of June 30, 2025 (June 30, 2024: EUR 82.3 million) Strategic repositioning is showing increasing success Passau, July 9, 2025 – At this year's Annual General Meeting of InTiCa Systems SE (ISIN DE0005874846, Ticker IS7), which was held virtually again yesterday, the shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority. The detailed results of the votes on all items of the agenda can be viewed on the company's IR website at (available in German only). In particular, the agenda included the routine election of the Supervisory Board. Long-standing members Mr. Udo Zimmer and Mr. Christian Fürst were elected to the Supervisory Board for a further five years. Dr. Michael Hönig was elected as successor to Mr. Werner Paletschek, whom the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board would like to thank for his many years of service. As an experienced lawyer and businessman working for a family office, Dr. Hönig has proven expertise of the SME sector, which he will be using as from now to support the ongoing transformation process at InTiCa Systems SE. Following the Annual General Meeting, the elected members of the Supervisory Board re-elected Mr. Zimmer as Chairman. In its report on the past financial year and in the general discussion, the Board of Directors provided detailed explanations of the Group's figures and the strategic alignment of InTiCa Systems SE. The repositioning for broader target groups is showing increasing success. Products from the Tailored Solutions business area are already being used in military, medical and leisure technology, while the Mobility segment is currently pursuing several promising development projects, including for e-bikes and the maritime sector, in addition to the expansion of established automotive solutions to commercial vehicles. Overall, however, the macroeconomic situation remains challenging. At the end of the first half of 2025, orders on hand were EUR 76.7 million, which was lower than in the prior-year period (June 30, 2024: EUR 82.3 million). InTiCa Systems SE will publish its half-year report with details of its performance in the first half of 2025 on August 8, 2025, as scheduled. InTiCa Systems SE The Board of Directors CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0 FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15 EMAIL ... About InTiCa Systems InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at Forward-looking statements and predictions This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.

