Techmediabreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Sees Growth Ahead With AI Drone Tech Following $33 Billion Federal Defense Bill
About Safe Pro Group Inc.
Safe Pro Group Inc. is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.
