Martini Market Presale Enters Final 9 Days, Time Is Running Out To Grab $MRT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown has officially begun. With only 9 days left before the curtain closes on the highly anticipated $MRT token presale, Martini Market is making waves across the XRP Ledger as one of the most promising decentralized finance projects of 2025.

Investors are rushing in, whales are taking positions, and the clock is ticking.

$MRT

Why Martini Market Is Getting All the Attention

Built on the XRP Ledger, Martini Market is the first decentralized prediction market tailored specifically for XRP holders. It allows users to speculate on real-world events from elections and sports to crypto price movements all in a fully trustless and permissionless environment. No middlemen, no delays, no limits.

The platform will combine speed, low fees and transparency with an intuitive user experience and powerful DeFi mechanics, all anchored by its native utility token, $MRT.

And that's not all. Martini Market isn't just launching a prediction protocol, it's launching an AI-enhanced, community-governed ecosystem where token holders get real power. From creating and resolving markets to shaping platform development through governance, $MRT isn't just another token, it's your key to the future of speculative DeFi.

What You're Getting With MRT

Early access to a unique utility token powering prediction markets on XRPL

30% listing upside: Presale price is 1 XRP = 16 MRT, while the listing price is set at 1 XRP = 11 MRT

Governance rights to vote on platform upgrades and market categories

Market creator incentives and liquidity rewards

A stake in the first-mover advantage on XRP's evolving DeFi landscape

Time Is Running Out, Don't Miss the Listing Surge

The presale ends in just 9 days , after which $MRT will go live on Magnetic X and other top-tier exchanges. And when that happens, those who got in early will be sitting on a 30% price edge... minimum.

Already, over 40% of the softcap was filled within the first 24 hours of launch. Momentum hasn't slowed since. With whales circling and retail demand growing, there's a strong chance the presale could fully cap before the final day even arrives.

If you're waiting for the "right time," it's already here.

MRT Token

How to Join the $MRT Presale

Buy XRP on an exchange like Binance or Coinbase.Transfer your XRP to a self-custody wallet like Xaman.Visit martini.marke presale page.Send XRP to the presale address.Set your $MRT trustline.Your tokens will be airdropped at the end of the presale.

Final Call

In crypto, early moves often define the winners. Martini Market's presale isn't just an entry point, it's a rare ground-floor opportunity to be part of a protocol with real-world use cases, first-mover advantage, and long-term growth potential.

The window is closing. Make your move before the door does.

Website :

X : @MartiniXRP

Telegram :

Discord :

Contact:

Picard Beaumont

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Martini Market. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

