Entergy Helping Customers Stay Cool And Save Money With Bill Management Tools And Resources

Although the heat of summer can increase electricity use and energy costs, Entergy is committed to helping customers stay cool and save money throughout the hotter months with bill management tools and resources. Our online Bill Toolkit connects customers to energy efficiency tips and resources, as well as information about bill management and financial assistance options.

Tracking energy use through myAdvisor

Entergy customers can set electric usage alerts and monitor how much energy they use each day through bill management tools like myAdvisor, which is available through their myEntergy account online. Tracking usage over time can help customers identify trends that contribute to higher usage and budget their monthly expenses. With the myAdvisor dashboard, customers have access to not only usage and cost details, but also bill history and projections, analyzer tools and more. On the Entergy mobile app this information can be found by tapping the“usage” tab.

Managing bills through payment options

We also offer several flexible payment options, so customers can choose when, where and how they receive their bills:



Pick-A-Date allows customers to pay their bills when it works best for them.

Level Billing allows customers to“level out” seasonal energy use fluctuations, making their bills more consistent every month.

PaperFREE billing allows customers to get their bills emailed as soon as they post and instant access to two years of billing history. AutoPay allows customers to avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having bills automatically deduct from their bank accounts.

We encourage customers who may need additional payment options to . To see if you qualify for deferred payment arrangements or payment extensions, visit our mobile app or myEntergy .

Finding financial help

We're here to help customers needing extra help with paying their energy bills. Throughout this summer, our“Beat the Heat” program is focused on helping low-income customers and communities stay cool and pay their bills. The program provides bill payment help, cooling fans and energy efficiency kits and support from local community partners to help hundreds of residential customers across the Entergy region.

We're also partnering with local and state organizations to connect qualified customers with financial help, including:



The Power to Care program provides emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP provides financial assistance for energy bills and other energy-related expenses. Single Stop makes it easy for customers to quickly and confidentially check their eligibility for federal, state and local financial assistance.

For more ways to save energy and money, customers can visit href="" enterg .

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

