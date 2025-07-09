Drugs Seized, 5 Held Over Different Charges In Ghor, Badghis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): More than 11 kilograms of narcotics have been seized and five individuals arrested on charges of drug smuggling, robbery and harassment of people in western Ghor and Badghis provinces, officials said on Wednesday.

Ghor police spokesman Maulvi Abdul Rahman Badri told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Security forces detained two drug smugglers during an operation in Akhta Khana village of Ferozkoh city”.

He said one motorbike and 11.5 kilograms of F-type narcotics were seized from the detainees.

According to Badri, the arrested suspects will be handed over to judicial organs after an investigation.

Badghis police headquarters officials said security forces detained three people in connection with robbery, harassment of people and drug trafficking in the province.

Crimes Department personnel during an operation captured three individuals over robbery, drugs smuggling and harassment of residents in fourth police district of Qala-i-Naw city, police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi said in a statement.

Sediqi added a weapon, knife and other equipment were recovered from them.

Badghis police explained the suspects would be handed over to judicial organs, pending an investigation.

hz/ma