Drugs Seized, 5 Held Over Different Charges In Ghor, Badghis
FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): More than 11 kilograms of narcotics have been seized and five individuals arrested on charges of drug smuggling, robbery and harassment of people in western Ghor and Badghis provinces, officials said on Wednesday.
Ghor police spokesman Maulvi Abdul Rahman Badri told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Security forces detained two drug smugglers during an operation in Akhta Khana village of Ferozkoh city”.
He said one motorbike and 11.5 kilograms of F-type narcotics were seized from the detainees.
According to Badri, the arrested suspects will be handed over to judicial organs after an investigation.
Badghis police headquarters officials said security forces detained three people in connection with robbery, harassment of people and drug trafficking in the province.
Crimes Department personnel during an operation captured three individuals over robbery, drugs smuggling and harassment of residents in fourth police district of Qala-i-Naw city, police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi said in a statement.
Sediqi added a weapon, knife and other equipment were recovered from them.
Badghis police explained the suspects would be handed over to judicial organs, pending an investigation.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment