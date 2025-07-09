Nearly 2,000 Returnees Referred To IEA Organs For Jobs

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A list of nearly 2,000 returning migrants was submitted to relevant institutions at a meeting of the Committee to Provide Job Opportunities,.the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) said on Wednesday.

A statement from the ministry said the meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister Maulvi Mohammad Zahid Ahmadzai, and was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Refugees and Repatriations, Industry and Commerce, Economy and Agriculture.

The meeting emphasized MoLSA should launch vocational training programs for returning Afghans across the country so they could be absorbed into labour market more quickly.

It said during this meeting, a list of names and profiles of nearly 2,000 returning migrants was shared with relevant institutions in order to provide them with jobs.

Recently, a large number of Afghan refugees are returning from Iran to the country on a daily basis.

