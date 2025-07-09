Govt Urged To Pave Way For Child Returnees' Education

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A number of families who recently returned to southern Ghazni province from Pakistan have urged the caretaker government and relevant organistations to provide education opportunities for their children,

Officials assure efforts are ongoing to facilitate access to education for child returnees.

According to reports, UN findings indicate that since September 2023, nearly three million Afghan refugees have returned to the country - many of them forcibly deported - and the influx from Iran and Pakistan continues daily.

Shah Mohammad, who returned to Ghazni four month ago, told Pajhwok Afghan News that besides the lack of shelter and other challenges, he was deeply concerned about the education of his six children.

“Due to old age, I cannot work anymore. All my hopes are now tied to the education and bright future of my children,” he said.“We appeal to the government, aid agencies and all charitable organisations to create opportunities for our children to study.”

Another returnee, Mohammad Sarwar, also urged the officials concerned to prioritise education of returning children and ensure they were enrolled in schools across the country.

“I have six children. They missed out on education due to displacement, but now we want them to study in their own homeland,” he said.

Similarly, 14-year-old Aziz Ahmad, who recently returned from Pakistan with his family, said he hoped to resume his education in Afghanistan.

“I want the government to help us study and learn to read and write, so we can serve our country in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, a woman named Ashrafi said she suffered mental stress due to constant worry about her children's lack of education and hoped that learning opportunities would be made available soon for her children.

Mohammad Amin Ibrahimzoy, a civil society activist in Ghazni, said the government should be fully prepared to support child returnees in all areas, particularly education, which he described as a top priority.

Meanwhile, Director of Refugee and Repatriation Maulvi Matihullah Arab told Pajhwok that around 12,000 children of returning families will be enrolled in schools under the guidelines of the Islamic Emirate.

Education Director Maulvi Nasir Ahmad Hussaini also said the exact number of returnee children from Pakistan was not yet clear, but official letters have been sent to local authorities in both cities and districts to collect accurate data.

He noted that throughout this year, in coordination with the Refugees Department, many children have been tested and introduced to schools.

“We've also instructed schools in the centre and districts to identify returnee children in their areas and ensure they are enrolled,” he said.

Efforts were ongoing, he added, to ensure access to education for returning families and to provide the necessary support.

Since the start of the forced deportations from Pakistan and Iran, around 4,000 families have returned to Ghazni, with the total members of individuals reaching thousands.

