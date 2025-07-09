The Industry Flocks To The Fancy Food Show: Summer 2025 Event Saw 14% Increase In Attendee Registration, Nearly 2,500 Exhibitors From 59 Countries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over three active days at the Javits Center, 2,492 domestic and global food and beverage manufacturers showcased the full spectrum of innovative specialty products that are key to customer interest and loyalty in today's food industry.

"The Summer Fancy Food Show is the Specialty Food Association's marquee event, and this year's event showed that the appetite for specialty foods is growing even amid economic uncertainty," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "We saw notable increases in attendance from retail buyers, investors, foodservice, and press, who were eager to meet the passionate people behind the brands and experience the latest innovations in specialty foods, a market that's projected to hit $231 billion in 2025."

Show highlights included:



Artisan food and beverage products from 2,492 exhibitors .



Exhibitors from 59 countries and six continents , with 24 international pavilions, including the Show's partner country, Italy, and new entrants Estonia and Pakistan.



Nearly 1,000 new products (983), a 90% increase over 2024; 378 first-time exhibitors; and 90 incubator and accelerator brands. Most of these could be found in Debut District , a buzzy area dedicated to the newest of the new at the Show.



State and Regional Pavilions including Brooklyn, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, SUSTA, US Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia.



The Show also hosted the first-ever Académie Culinaire de France's North America Pastry Competition Championship onsite, presided over by Chef Dominique Ansel. Networking opportunities included the Buyer Welcome Reception, New Member Party, and SFA People Awards Ceremony, hosted by Jeni Britton and lauding the honorees of the SFA Leadership Awards, Hall of Fame, and Lifetime Achievement Awards



More than 30 informative and inspiring sessions from notable and diverse thought leaders, including Hungryroot founder and CEO Ben McKean, Chef Michael Symon, First We Feast CEO Chris Schonberger, influencer/investor/founder Rachel Mansfield, top food media, the SFA Trendspotter Panel, and more. Topics included financing, tariffs, alternative distribution methods, economic uncertainty, and foodservice trends.



Insight into influential and emerging trends in specialty food, courtesy of the SFA Trendspotter Panel : Trends on their radar included "change, one bite at a time" (how companies are creating products to maintain smaller supply chains), and the continued prominence of "global convenience." Abena Anim-Somuah , Melanie Bartelme , Patranya Bhoolsuwan ; Kat Craddock ; Jenn de la Vega , Dr. Beth Forrest , Jeannie Houchins , Chef Clara Park , Shoba S. Patel , Stan Sagner , Kantha Shelke , Ph.D, Cathy Strange , Summer Thompson , Mara Weinraub .

Food Rescue and Donation . The SFA operates an Exhibitor Food Donation Program in partnership with City Harvest to ensure that unused food is provided to New Yorkers in need. This year, 84,015 pounds on 99 pallets of specialty food were donated by SFA members.

Observations from the Summer Fancy Food Show participants were stellar:

"Doosra had an incredible show getting to meet independent retailers, regional & national grocery buyers as well as press and influencers who could give us the right amplification... Debut District was the perfect spot for new & emerging brands, and everyone I spoke to said it was their favorite part of the show. I'm also incredibly grateful to the press room who listened to our goals and help guide the appropriate folks our way. Summer Fancy Food is my favorite food show of the year." -- Kartik Das, Doosra

" We found some excellent products and got to connect with some of our existing vendors. We will definitely be back." -- Caleb Dean, Cambridge Naturals

"What an awesome show! Thank you again for including us!" -- Lily Feldman, Gopuff

"What can I say. My 1st time at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York was AMAZING. The energy is electric, the people are friendly, and the FOOD...oh my God, THE FOOD is unbelievable. This has me even more committed to bringing "Southern Soul" to the CPG world. Get ready, "That's My Mama's" goodness is on the way...in a Southern Soul type of way." -- Tommy Miles aka "Nephew Tommy", Southern Flavors LLC

"Fancy Food 2025 was filled with product discovery for me, meeting new brands I have never seen before and being able to learn more about their story and product, I really like that Fancy Foods is a show where you have quality time to chat with brands." -- Shoba S. Patel, Martie

"As first-time exhibitors, we were blown away by the response at the show – we heard from so many people that our new line of par baked bagels are the best they've ever had! I enjoyed having meaningful conversations with buyers and retailers who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into an authentic New York City bagel." -- Matt Pomerantz, founder, Zucker's Bagels

"The SFA Summer Fancy Food Show remains the best opportunity to connect with new brands, dive deeper into existing lines, and creating an atmosphere ripe for discovery. I always find makers in the included section. An underrated benefit is the buyers lounge - being able to relax and network during the busy day is a game changer." -- Summer Thompson, Market Hall Foods

