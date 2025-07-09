Gamechange Solar Highlights Module Flexibility As Key Advantage In Safe Harbor Strategy For Utility-Scale Solar Projects
"Purchasing tracker components early, before final module selection, is one of the smartest ways developers can maintain ITC eligibility without locking themselves into a specific module supplier prematurely," said Phil Vyhanek, President of GameChange Solar. "Our flexible designs allow developers to move forward with confidence, knowing they won't face costly redesigns or construction delays later. In addition, we offer the protection of a fully USA domestic supply chain."
This design approach supports both financial predictability and long-term ROI , especially in a landscape where evolving trade rules and market dynamics continue to affect module availability and pricing.
"The GameChange team is ready to help customers navigate these changes," Vyhanek added. "Early action, paired with flexible hardware, can protect project economics and reduce regulatory uncertainty."
About GameChange Solar
GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.
