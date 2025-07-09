Singer-Songwriter Matt Mcclure Releases His Most Personal Song Yet

Singer-songwriter Matt McClure

NASHVILLE, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Viral singer-songwriter Matt McClure unveils his most vulnerable and courageous work to date with the release of“Buried Me Alive”-a haunting, emotionally raw ballad rooted in his own experience with betrayal and abuse within his family.

In this gripping new single, McClure breaks the silence around a deeply personal and painful chapter of his life.“Buried Me Alive” explores the devastating ripple effects of sexual abuse perpetrated by trusted men in his family-a betrayal that forever altered their reality.

“The abuse sent shockwaves through our family,” McClure shares.“Life as we knew it was shattered. We're now left grieving not only what happened, but who we thought these people were.”

McClure's lyrics speak directly to the millions of survivors who have endured similar trauma-the disorienting grief, the lost sense of safety, and the emotional death of what life once was. Yet, within the sorrow, the song offers a glimmer of solidarity and healing: a recognition that pain must be voiced before it can be overcome.

“Buried Me Alive” is now available on all major streaming platforms. The powerful companion video, which visually reflects the song's emotional landscape, can be found across McClure's social media channels.

More about Matt:

Prolific singer-songwriter devoted to mental health healing through music

Songs spanning diverse topics like domestic abuse, toxic relationships, isolation/loneliness and the Fentanyl epidemic

Matt is impactful in both word and song. His weekly motivation videos (Matt's Monday Minute) receives 100's of thousands of listens

built massive online community he calls a“Healing Hub”

