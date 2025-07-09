B2gnow Announces Partnering For Success Webinar Series Focused On Certified Vendor Training And Workflow Strategies

PHOENIX, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, a leading provider of software solutions that promote accountability, transparency, and compliance in public and private contracting, is excited to announce its upcoming webinar series, "Partnering for Success: Effective Certified Vendor Training and Workflow Strategies." This comprehensive series is designed to educate customers on certified vendors and optimize the XBE (e.g., Disadvantaged, Minority, Women, Small, Local, and Veteran Business Enterprises) certification workflow within the B2Gnow solution.

The webinar series will run every Thursday from July 10 - July 31, 2025, with sessions at 1:00 PM PDT/4:00 PM EDT via GoToWebinar. The series is designed for both B2Gnow customer staff involved in certification training and for vendors seeking best practices.

The webinar sessions include:



Training Toolkit: Engaging Vendors for System Success (July 10, 2025 - 4 PM EDT): Focuses on teaching proper system use and instilling best practices after certification. Presented by B2Gnow's Shaunette Fortson, Director of Customer Education and Development, Client Services.

From Bottlenecks to Breakthroughs: Optimizing Certification Workflows (July 17, 2025 - 4 PM EDT): Provides a comprehensive understanding of optimizing the XBE certification process using the B2Gnow system. Features guest presenters Sheena Thomas (Founder & Principal of Lengo Strategic Partners, LLC) and Heather Cox (President of CMC)

Demystifying XBE Certification (July 24, 2025 - 4 PM EDT): Helps businesses understand the certification process with corporations and government agencies, including how to avoid common pitfalls and leverage new certifications. Features guest presenter Heather Cox (President of CMC). Docs Decoded: Mastering Your XBE Application (July 31, 2025 - 4 PM EDT): Offers a practical guide to mastering XBE (e.g., DBE, MBE, WBE, SBE, VBE, LBE) applications, detailing required documentation and providing solutions for missing documents. Features guest presenter Sheena Thomas (Founder & Principal of Lengo Strategic Partners, LLC).

"We're focused on giving our clients and their vendors the tools and insights they need to thrive in the XBE space," said Risa Bennett, Vice President of Customer Success at B2Gnow. "This webinar series helps simplify the certification process, strengthen vendor relationships, and drive better outcomes. It's one of the many ways we support our customers with year-round training and engagement."

For more information and to register for the webinar sessions, visit:



About B2Gnow

B2Gnow is a national leader in software solutions that promote transparency, accountability, and compliance in public and private contracting. For over 25 years, B2Gnow has helped public and private sector organizations across North America, including the largest and most complex federal, state, city, county, education, utility, airport, transit, general contractor, and corporate organizations, manage regulatory compliance programs with confidence.

B2Gnow delivers three integrated solutions that support the full public infrastructure project lifecycle: B2Gnow, a vendor management platform for vendor registration, vendor certification, goal tracking, and compliance reporting; eComply, a labor compliance system that simplifies prevailing wage oversight and automates certified payroll processes; and BlackCat, a robust grant and project management system built for transportation and infrastructure agencies.

Through innovative, purpose-built technology, B2Gnow enables greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency, helping clients reduce risk and strengthen local communities. For more information, visit .

