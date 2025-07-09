Find Georgia's Hidden Gems For Summer Recreation At Georgia Power's Lakes And Campgrounds

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We invite everyone to responsibly enjoy our lakes this summer. As stewards of these beautiful spaces, we welcome thousands of visitors each year and prioritize both safety and enjoyment," said Jennifer Winn, Vice President of Land at Georgia Power. "Our commitment to preserving Georgia's natural beauty is evident in our maintenance efforts, including over 61,000 employee volunteer hours last year, and partnerships with local groups to protect the environment."

Here are some things to keep in mind to stay safe at our lakes:

Follow the SPLASH guidelines to stay safe near bodies of water



S – Supervision – Designate an adult to watch children at all times. Do not assume someone else is watching.

P – Prevention – Wear life jackets, install fencing around pools, and use drain covers in pools.

L – Look before you leap – Never jump into water without knowing how deep it is and what is below the surface.

A – Arm's Length – Adults should be arm's length to children in water, and safety tools such as hooks should be nearby at all times.

S – Swim Lessons – Knowing how to swim greatly reduces the risk of drowning. H – Have a Water Safety Plan – Discuss beforehand what to do during an emergency. Over 70% of boating deaths are due to the person not wearing a life jacket.

Emphasizing Electrical Safety Near Water for Boat and Dock Owners



Avoid Swimming Near Boats and Docks : Docks and boats might have faulty wiring that can electrify the water. Never swim near these areas if breakers are tripping.

Check Circuits Regularly: Make sure your boat and dock are well-maintained and regularly inspected by an electrician. Test ground fault circuit interrupters often to ensure they work properly.

Use Proper Cords: Don't use household electric cords near water. Use only marine-listed power cords and adapters. Know Your Breakers: Know where the main breakers are for both the boat and shore power, so you can act quickly in emergencies. Check for power lines before boating or swimming.

Camping Reservations



Reservations are required to reserve campsites. Reserve a camping spot at your favorite Georgia Power lake or campground by selecting the location from a drop-down menu and choosing your visit dates on the calendar. Each campsite's availability and amenities, like electric service and water hookup, are displayed.

To reserve a pavilion at Blanton Creek, Lawrence Shoals, Old Salem, Parks Ferry, Lloyd Shoals and Rocky Creek, visitors must pay a one-time day use fee.

Visitors can purchase day passes or annual park passes for the season. If interested, visitors can sign up for notifications via email and/or phone for specific areas and campgrounds.

