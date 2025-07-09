The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Steven Cantrell As A Pinnacle Professional Member
Mr. Cantrell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration and Finance from San Diego State University, where he developed a strong academic foundation that continues to inform his leadership style. He credits his mentors-especially America's Cup legend Dennis Conner-for instilling in him a deep appreciation for discipline, resilience, and collaborative success.
Outside the healthcare realm, Mr. Cantrell is a passionate supporter of youth development and remains actively engaged in the sporting community. A former professional sailor and two-time America's Cup competitor, he continues to draw inspiration from the teamwork and strategy that define world-class sailing. His personal interests include golf and collecting fine wine.
A devoted husband and father, Mr. Cantrell attributes much of his success to the unwavering support of his wife, Karla, and their two children.
Looking ahead, he is committed to expanding his impact through speaking and lecturing opportunities, sharing insights on healthcare leadership, strategic innovation, and the evolving landscape of value-based care.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected
SOURCE The Inner Circle
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment