Sequoia And Carta Announce Exclusive Compensation Advisory Partnership To Deliver Enhanced Benchmarking Capabilities

Sequoia's deep advisory expertise will now draw on equity compensation data from Carta's 45,000+ private companies to deliver strategic and personalized guidance for investor-backed companies.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Group ( ), the premier total compensation and benefits advisory firm for investor-backed companies, and Carta ( ), the leading provider of world-class software purpose-built for everyone in venture capital and private equity, today announced an expanded strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, Carta will provide Sequoia the ability to deliver custom, tailored compensation benchmarks leveraging Carta's full dataset - one of the most comprehensive and trusted sources of compensation and equity benchmarks in the market.

With this expanded partnership, Sequoia clients will benefit from access to a new level of precision and customization in their compensation strategy. Prior to Carta, private companies and their boards had to rely on outdated and inaccurate compensation data or overly broad and static survey compilations when making critical compensation decisions that impact more than 75% of the company's cost structure.

"This partnership puts the most robust, real-time dataset in the industry into the hands of the world's best compensation advisors for investor-backed companies," said Kyle Holm, VP of Compensation Advisory, at Sequoia. "The result is a competitive edge for our clients, providing them with even more personalized benchmarking insights, equity structuring guidance, and compensation strategies tailored to the fast-moving needs of investor-backed companies and their boardrooms."

Starting today, clients of Sequoia Comp Advisory services can take full advantage of this new capability, which tailors insights to a company's growth stage, industry, and funding environment.

"Our expanded collaboration with Sequoia is rooted in a shared commitment to helping companies thrive in today's dynamic talent landscape," says Nicole Baer, Chief Marketing Officer of Carta. "By integrating Carta's unrivaled private market compensation data with Sequoia's trusted advisory expertise, we're equipping more teams with the tools to build equitable, effective compensation strategies."

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the strategic partner helping investor-backed companies of all sizes achieve their business goals through smarter people spend. For 24 years, we've guided the most innovative employers to navigate growth and get the most out of their global people investment. With our expert advisory team and integrated platform, we help clients drive business impact through their total comp and benefits, improving executive decision making, controlling costs, protecting the business, and elevating the employee experience. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Carta

Carta connects founders, investors, and limited partners through world-class software purpose-built for everyone in venture capital and private equity. Carta's world-class fund administration platform supports nearly 9,000 funds and SPVs representing over $188B in assets under administration on fund administration, SPV formation, and more. Trusted by more than 50,000 companies, Carta helps private businesses in over 160 countries manage their cap tables, valuations, taxes, equity programs, compensation, and more. Carta has been included on the Fortune Best Large Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance list, Forbes' list of the World's Best Cloud Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative list, and Inc.'s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. For more information, visit carta.

