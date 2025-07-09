New York, USA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Device Cleaning Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The medical device cleaning market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing volume of surgical procedures and heightened awareness of infection control. Rising demand for sterilization and disinfection in hospitals and clinics, coupled with stricter regulatory guidelines, is boosting the adoption of advanced cleaning technologies. Additionally, the growing use of reusable medical instruments is fueling the medical device cleaning market expansion.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical device cleaning market during the forecast period.

In the process segment of the medical device cleaning market, automatic cleaning held a significant share in 2024.

Notable medical device cleaning companies such as Getinge AB, STERIS plc., Advanced Sterilization Products, Ruhof Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Sotera Health, Alconox Inc., Metrex Research, LLC, MicroCare, Case Medical, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Oro Clean Chemie AG, Ecolab, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Novozymes, 3M, Vesismin Health, The SurgmedTM Group of Companies, Ultra Clean Systems, Inc., International Products Corporation, and several others are currently operating in the medical device cleaning market. In May 2024, Diversey , a Solenis company and global leader in healthcare and infection prevention solutions, launched new Oxivir® Three 64 Next-Generation AHP® Concentrate Disinfectant Cleaner.

Medical Device Cleaning Overview

Medical device cleaning is a critical step in ensuring patient safety and maintaining the functionality of instruments used in healthcare settings. The cleaning process involves the physical removal of organic and inorganic material, such as blood, tissue, and other bodily fluids, from the surfaces of devices before disinfection or sterilization. This step is essential because any residual debris can interfere with the effectiveness of subsequent sterilization, potentially leading to the transmission of infections. Different types of devices, such as surgical instruments, endoscopes, and dental tools, require specific cleaning protocols based on their design, material composition, and level of contamination risk.

The cleaning process may be manual or automated and often involves detergents or enzymatic cleaners that break down proteinaceous material. High-risk instruments, particularly those classified as critical devices (which enter sterile tissue or the vascular system), must be meticulously cleaned to meet regulatory standards. Failure to adequately clean medical devices has been linked to serious healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). As such, healthcare facilities must implement standardized cleaning protocols, provide regular staff training, and use validated equipment and solutions to ensure consistent and effective outcomes.





Medical Device Cleaning Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the global medical device cleaning market in 2024. This dominance is driven by several factors, including a rising number of surgical procedures, a growing patient base with various illnesses, a surge in hospital-acquired infections, an aging population, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, strong government support, an active landscape for product innovation and launches, and the presence of major industry players in the region are expected to further fuel market growth.

Ongoing product development efforts in the region are also set to contribute to market expansion. For instance, in February 2023, Ecolab launched Ecolab Scientific Clean, a next-generation cleaning system specifically designed for healthcare settings. This innovation aims to improve the effectiveness and consistency of medical device sterilization, enhancing patient safety.

Collectively, these factors are anticipated to significantly strengthen the medical device cleaning market in North America over the forecast period.

Medical Device Cleaning Market Dynamics

The medical device cleaning market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing awareness of infection control, expanding surgical procedures, and regulatory emphasis on device reprocessing standards . Hospitals and healthcare facilities are under pressure to ensure that reusable medical devices, such as endoscopes, surgical instruments, and dental tools , are properly cleaned and sterilized to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). With the rise in HAIs contributing to patient morbidity and healthcare costs, demand for advanced cleaning technologies, such as ultrasonic cleaners, automated washer-disinfectors, and enzymatic detergents, has surged.

Another key factor influencing market dynamics is the shift toward minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) , which often require the use of delicate and complex instruments. These devices demand specialized cleaning protocols and tools to ensure complete removal of bioburden without damaging the equipment. As a result, manufacturers are innovating in both equipment design and cleaning agents to meet the unique requirements of modern surgical tools. Additionally, the trend toward device miniaturization has made cleaning more challenging, spurring demand for high-performance and precision cleaning systems.

Regulatory frameworks are also shaping the market. Guidelines from agencies such as the U.S. FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), and AAMI underscore the importance of validated cleaning protocols and traceability in device reprocessing. Non-compliance can lead to costly recalls, legal liabilities, and reputational damage for manufacturers and healthcare providers alike. This has created a fertile environment for the development of automated systems and software that ensure compliance and documentation throughout the cleaning cycle.

The competitive landscape is marked by the presence of both global players and regional specialists. Major companies offer comprehensive portfolios that include cleaning agents, sterilization equipment, and integrated service solutions. At the same time, smaller firms are entering the space with niche innovations, such as AI-based contamination detection and IoT-enabled reprocessing equipment, aiming to enhance efficiency and traceability.

Looking ahead, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness rapid growth, fueled by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising patient volumes, and growing investments in hospital automation. However, challenges such as high capital costs, workforce training gaps, and compatibility issues with legacy systems may hinder widespread adoption. Nonetheless, the focus on patient safety and operational efficiency is likely to keep the momentum strong across both developed and developing regions.

